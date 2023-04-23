CLINTON, Wis.— Pitching by committee powered the Clinton Cougars to a 2-0 Rock Valley Conference baseball victory over visiting Big Foot on Friday.
Clinton used four pitchers and they combined on the one-hit shutout.
Cooper Atkinson started for the Cougars and pitched two innings, allowing only a walk. Logan Thill was next up, pitching 1 2-3 innings with two strikeouts. Gavin Wesling was credited with the win, pitching the next 2 1-3 innings and allowing one hit with two strikeouts. Owen Hesebeck pitched the final scoreless innings for a save, walking one and striking out two.
The Chiefs also got a strong effort from starting pitcher Matt Haeberlin, who pitched 4 2-3 scoreless innings, striking out five. Owen Smith took the loss, allowing one hit, three walks and two runs in 1 1-3 innings.
The Cougars had only three hits, including a double by Peircen Bingham.
Big Foot’s lone hit was a single by Jack Nelson in the sixth inning.
Saturday, the Cougars dropped a slugfest in the cold at East Troy 23-19. Wesling had a huge game, going 3-for-5 with a run scored and six RBIs. Logan Thrill also had three hits while Collin Gill, Hesebeck, Peircen Bingham and Payton Whalen all had two hits as the Cougars collected 17 hits. Unfortunately, they allowed 18.
• BRODHEAD/JUDA 12, EVANSVILLE 2: Gabe Bockhop was 2-for-2 with a solo home run, two runs scored and two RBIs and teammate David Masloskie belted a three-run homer as the Cardinals (5-5) rolled over the Blue Devils in a game shortened to five innings.
Eric Senobe collected the win on the mound as he tossed a four-hitter, allowing two earned runs. He struck out three.
• HONONEGAH 12, BELVIDERE 2: Hononegah broke a 2-2 tie against Belvidere on Friday with three runs in the fourth inning. The host Indians ended up winning by the 10-run rule, thanks to four runs in the fifth and three more in the sixth.
Ryan Hamilton was a perfect 3-for-3 with an RBI for the Indians (11-5). He had plenty of help as theybanged out 15 hits. Landon Seymour was 2-for-3 with two runs scored. Drake Broege was also 2-for-3 with a run scored and three RBIs. Austin Dresser, Jacob DeLeo and Xavier Huber also had two hits apiece.
Jackson Stahl went all six innings on the mound for Hononegah, pitching a three-hitter and allowing two earned runs. He walked one and struck out six.
• SOUTH BELOIT 10-0, ALDEN-HEBRON 16-16: The Green Giants put up 32 runs in sweeping a double-header against the SoBos on Friday.
The SoBos managed to score 10 runs in the first game despite having just two hits, thanks to 11 bases on balls and three Alden-Hebron errors. Jacob Wilhite had one of the hits, along with three runs scored and an RBI.
An eight-run third gave the SoBos a brief 10-9 lead, but Alden-Hebron tallied three times in the bottom of the third and four more in the fourth. Nine errors didn’t help the SoBos’ cause.
The nightcap was stopped after two innings. Alden-Hebron scored 10 times in the first inning and six in the second inning. The Giants needed only three hits, taking advantage of 10 walks and four SoBo errors. Reece Binder had South Beloit’s lone hit.
CLINTON 2, BIG FOOT 0
Big Foot…000 000 0 — 0 2 0
Clinton…..000 002 x — 2 3 0
Leading hitters: C, Williams 1x3, Hesebeck 1x3, 1 rbi. 2B: Bingham (Cl). BF, Nelson 1x2; Smith 1x2.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): BF, Haeberlin (4.2-2-0-0-8-5); Smith (L,1.1-1-2-2-3-0). Cl, Atkinson (2.0-0-0-0-1-0); Thill (1.2-0-0-0-1-2); Wesling (W,2.1-1-0-0-0-2); Hesebeck (S,1.0-0-0-0-1-2).
EAST TROY 23, CLINTON 19
Clinton..115 550 2 — 19 17 2
E. Troy.430 565 x — 23 18 3
Leading hitters: Cl, Williams 1x4, 4 runs; Gill 2x6, 2 runs, 3 rbi; Wesling 3x5, 1 run, 6 rbi; Hesebeck 2x3, 1 run; Thill 3x6, 1 rbi; Bingham 2x3, 3 runs; Atkinson 1x3, 2 runs, 2 rbi; Whalen 2x4, 4 runs; Holloway 1x3, 2 runs, 3 rbi. ET, Brace 1x3, 3 runs, 1 rbi; Fox 4x5, 4 runs, 2 rbi; Lingford 2x4, 3 runs, 2 rbi; Weed 3x5, 2 runs, 4 rbi; Atkinson 2x4, 3 runs, 1 rbi; Meehan 2x3, 2 runs, 1 rbi; Bayley 2x5, 2 runs, 1 rbi; Feyen 2x2, 2 runs, 1 rbi. 2B: Gill, Whalen, Weed, Lingford. HR: Wesling.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): Cl, Hesebeck (3.2-10-11-3-5-2); Wesling (0.2-1-4-4-5-0); Thill (L,1.2-7-8-3-2). ET, Brace (W,3.0-8-7-7-4-4); Feyen (1.0-4-5-2-2-1); Atkinson (0.0-1-3-3-2-0); Meehan 2.2-4-4-0-2-5).
BROD./JUDA 12, EVANSVILLE 2
Evansville…011 00 — 2 4 5
Brod./Juda.114 06 — 12 6 0
Leading hitters: Ev, Karnes 2x2, 1 run. B/J, 2B: Kurth (Ev), Karnes. B/J: Bockhop 2x2, 2 runs, 2 rbi; Masloske 1x2, 2 runs, 4 rbi. 3B: Vondra (B/J). HR: Bartz (Ev), Bockhop, Masloske.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): Ev, Karnes (L,4.0-6-6-5-1-2); Bartz (0.2-0-6-5-4-1). B/J, Senobe (W,5.0-4-2-2-3-3).
HONONEGAH 12, BELVIDERE 2
Belvidere…020 000 — 2 3 1
Hononegah.011 343 — 12 15 0
Leading hitters: Hono, Seymour 2x3, 2 runs; Hamilton 3x3, 1 rbi; Hibbard 1x3, 3 runs, 1 rbi; Bennett 1x1, 3 rbi; Broege 2x3, 1 run, 3 rbi; Dresser 2x3, 2 rbi; DeLeo 2x3, 1 run, 2 rbi; Huber 2x4, 1 run. 2B: Stark (B), Jensen (B), Hibbard, Seymour.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): Hono, Stahl (W,6.0-3-2-2-1-6).
A-HEBRON 16, S. BELOIT 10
S. Beloit…208 00 — 10 2 9
A-Hebron..543 4x — 16 10 3
Leading hitters: SB, Wilhite 1x2, 3 runs, 1 rbi. A-H, NA.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): SB, Schober (L,4.0-10-16-11-5-8). A-H, NA.