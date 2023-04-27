PREP BASEBALL: Clinton falls to Evansville DAILY NEWS STAFF Jimmy Oswald Author email Apr 27, 2023 Apr 27, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save EVANSVILLE, Wis.—The Clinton baseball team smacked seven hits and drew five walks but had trouble turning those plays into runs as the Cougars fell to Evansville 9-2 on Thursday night.The Blue Devils put four runs on the board in the first, but Clinton answered with single runs in the third and fourth.Gavin Wesling hit a one-run double and Collin Gill hit a one-run single to make it a two-run ballgame.But Evansville scored three runs in the fifth and added two in the sixth to run away with the victory.Gill was 2-for-3 with an RBI while Wesling went 1-for-4. Caleb Williams was 2-for-4 with a run in the Cougars’ leadoff spot, and Logan Thill and Cooper Atkinson each added a hit.Owen Hesebeck took the loss after tossing 4.2 innings and allowing 11 hits and seven runs, all earned, with seven strikeouts. Wesling finished the game and allowed two hits and two runs (one earned).The Cougars drop to 5-6 overall and 4-5 in the Rock Valley Conference. The Blue Devils improve to 6-4.• ROCKFORD CHRISTIAN 6, NORTH BOONE 2: The Vikings (13-6) had ace Chandler Alderman on the mound at home, but they still were saddled with their third straight loss.Alderman allowed four hits and six runs (three earned) in 5 1-3 innings. He walked four and struck out nine. JJ Ford came on to toss 1 2-3 scoreless innings.The Vikings were held to six hits, including a pair by Eli Lopez, who scored once and drove in another. Matt Self had the lone extra-base hit, a double.• HONONEGAH ALUMS: The second annual Hononegah Indian Baseball Alumni Event will be held May 12 at Weber Field. The varsity takes on Freeport at 4:30 p.m.Baseball alums will meet by the bleachers on the first base side. Head coach Matt Simpson recently won his 400th game.After the game there will be a gathering at Al’s in downtown Rockton for pizza and socializing.EVANSVILLE 9, CLINTON 2Clinton……..001 100 0 — 2 7 1Evansville…400 032 — 9 13 1Leading hitters: Clin, Williams 2x4, 1 Run; Gill 2x3, 1 RBI; Wesling 1x4, 1 RBI. Evan, Nelson 3x4, 3 Runs, 1 RBI; Keller 3x3, 1 Run, 3 RBIs; Kurth 2x4, 1 Run, 2 RBIs; Stano 2x3, 2 RBIs; Karnes 1x4, 2 Runs. 2B: Nelson, Bastz (Evan). 3B: Nelson. HR: Nelson.Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): Clin, Hesebeck (4.2-11-7-7-2-7); Wesling (1.1-2-2-1-0-2). Evan, Karnes (4.0-5-2-2-4-5); Nelson (3.0-2-0-0-1-3).• ROCK. CHRIST. 6, N.BOONE 2R. Christian..202 002 0 — 6 5 4N.Boone……010 000 1 — 2 5 3Leading hitters: RC, Gorski 1x3, 1 run, 1 rbi; Bruggeman 1x3, 1 run; Carlson 1x3, 1 run, 1 rbi; Longley 1x3, 1 run, 1 rbi. NB, Lopez 2x4, 1 run, 1 rbi. 2B: Self (NB).Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): RC, Bruggeman (W, 6.0-4-1-1-3-9), Oldenburg (1.0-1-1-0-1-1). NB, Alderman (L,5.1-4-6-3-4-9); Ford (1.2-1-0-0-1-0). Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jimmy Oswald Author email Follow Jimmy Oswald Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Discover Wisconsin Beloit episode to air this week Beloit businesses, individuals honored for downtown revitalization efforts Fishing derby fundraiser set to honor two area men Janesville man faces OWI homicide charge in fatal crash Full lineup planned for Beloit's Riverside Park this summer Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime