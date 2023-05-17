WALWORTH, Wis.—The Beloit Turner baseball team continued to exert its offensive will on the Rock Valley Conference with Big Foot becoming its latest victim.
The Trojans poured on 12 hits as they walloped the Chiefs 16-0 on Tuesday night.
Turner scored six runs in the second and five runs in the third to take a 12-0 lead heading into the fourth. The Torjans poured on four more runs in the fifth.
Jack Stelter led the hit parade with three. Konner Giddley and Eric Halon each had three RBIs while Andy Buckley and Hayden Frey had two.
The Chiefs were limited to one hit, a single by Carter Ries.
Turner used Will Lauterbach, Halon and Buckley on the mound in the win. Lauterbach went three innings while striking out five and both Halon and Buckley tossed two innings and struck out two.
• JANESVILLE PARKER 3-13, BELOIT MEMORIAL 2-2: The Purple Knights almost came back to beat the Vikings in game one before being routed in the nightcap on Tuesday.
Parker (7-15, 7-11 Big Eight) took a 1-0 lead in the first inning of the first game and added a run in the third before Beloit (3-15, 3-14) got one back in the fourth.
Parker scored a run in the fifth thanks to an RBI single. Up 3-1, Beloit scored one run in the seventh before Tre Miller struck out the last batter of the game.
Miller was strong on the mound for Parker, allowing three hits and punching out five in the complete game performance. Dustin Foss was also solid for the Knights. He allowed only two hits and walked and struck out four.
Beloit held a 1-0 lead into the fourth inning in game two before Parker’s offense exploded for 13 runs in the final three innings. The Knights only had three hits to the Vikings’ 13.