CLINTON—In the world of sports, there have been plenty of great dynasties.
The 1990s Chicago Bulls, the 1960s Green Bay Packers and the 1970s Pittsburgh Steelers fielded some of the best squads ever.
The sophomores on the Clinton boys cross country team hope to leave their own legacy of success.
“It’s awesome,” said Reagan Flickinger, who is one of those stupendous sophomores. “Those guys are like my best friends, and to win races with them is great. Our whole team environment is just awesome.”
Four of the Cougars’ class of 2025 runners have placed in the sophomore top 10 for all-time fastest time in the 5,000 meters. Flickinger tops that list with an all-time record of 16:55.8. Oliver Melson is third at 17:06.0 and Dylan Yurs rounds out the top five in fifth at 17:42.6.
The trio finished 2-3-4 at the Jefferson Invitational last Tuesday to lead Clinton to first place.
Melson (17:28.75) finished second, Flickinger (18:09.88) crossed third and Yurs (18:11.89) fourth as the Cougars continue to dominate at meets across Wisconsin.
For their performance, the trio are the Daily News’ Prep Athletes of the Week.
“We’ve all been running and putting the work in this summer,” Melson said. “And a big factor has been Quinn McCabe. He’s a senior this year, and he’s really pushed us. We have a lot of off-season training plans and he’s been big for us.”
Melson said even though the team was missing McCabe at the Jefferson meet, the squad knew they still would succeed.
“As we were running the first mile, the number one kid wasn’t that far ahead,” he added. “I was like ‘Go.’ I started kicking it up and thought I could get him, I finished just a second away from him.”
Yurs had high praise for his teammate.
“Oliver puts the work in,” Yurs said. “He’s always been a nice kid, and he’s just amazing at kicking.”
Flickinger is having quite the season. He recorded the fastest time for a sophomore in Cougars’ history at the Midwest Invitational in Janesville on Sept. 24, which draws some of the best runners and biggest schools in the are.
“He’s so hardworking and dedicated,” Melson said. “He’s the main reason I’m still into running, just growing close with him. He’s such a great athlete. Once Quinn’s gone, we’re already talking about setting up training plans, and he’s a big influencer of that.”
Don’t let the order these guys are listed in fool you, Yurs is not just some third wheel to these two outstanding runners. He is an excellent runner who is always one of the first Cougars across the finish line.
“He’s always there and always shows up,” Melson said. “He’s always working and grinding, and he is super dedicated.”
What made Yurs stick with the sport?
“The people,” he said. “It’s amazing, everybody is so nice. It’s a good environment here, and everyone is always hype. It’s really fun to run with them every day.”
And as for the chances of becoming a dynasty? Well, Melson thinks this group has what it takes.
“We want to build a good community where it gets passed down,” he said. “And we have a good off-season training plan. So it’s not just us, but future generations of runners can stay great.”