LaNasia Dubois (11) has been a consistent point producer for Beloit Memorial.

 JIM FRANZ/BELOIT DAILY NEWS

BELOIT—LaNasia Dubois admitted she was a bit nervous about playing such a prominent role on the Beloit Memorial girls basketball team at such a young age.

Who could blame her? Inserted in the starting lineup from day one as just a freshman, the 5-foot-4 Dubois had the tall task of finding ways to make an impact in the tough Big Eight.

