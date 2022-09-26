BELOIT—When opposing swimmers get into the water with Beloit Memorial’s Kori Burnett, they should feel a sense of dread course through them.
Because there is something in the water with them, and she’s out for blood.
“I love racing,” Burnett said. “I’m a very competitive person and I just feel different in the water. I do track as well, and there’s such a difference between swimming and running. It just feels so good to me.”
Burnett is coming off an outstanding week for the Beloit girls swim team, which faced tough competition in powerhouses Madison Memorial and Verona.
On Tuesday night against Madison, she won the 50-yard freestyle in 26.90 seconds and took the 100 butterfly in 1:05.48 while also swimming a leg of the runner up 200 medley relay that finished in 2:07.92.
Just two days later against the Wildcats, Burnett was dominating in the pool once again. She snatched second in the 100 free (58.73) and third in the 50 free (27.03). She also was a key part of the 200-yard freestyle relay team that took first place in 1:52.92.
For her performance, Burnett is the Daily News’ Prep Athlete of the Week.
“I pretty much tried every sport when I was younger,” Burnett said. “But my older sister, she swims, and I just wanted to be like her, so I decided to try it out.”
Burnett started swimming competitively when she was around 10 years old, and the sport has remained a family affair for the two siblings as her sister is currently an assistant coach for the Purple Tide.
“I’ve always grown up looking up to her,” Burnett added. “So it felt pretty normal. I thought it would be a lot different, but it’s pretty nice.”
When most athletes have an excellent performance they credit a good week of practice, but for Burnett it was the opposite.
“Honestly, this week I kind of doubted myself in practice,” she said. “And that really pushed me in the meet to just overcome that feeling I felt during lifting and swim practice.”
Any blah-feelings certainly disappeared after last week, especially after her dominant performance in freestyle events.
“I have been swimming freestyle as my main event forever,” Burnett said. “It’s about making sure you’re thinking about the little things. Just making sure you have a fast finish and start, reaching, and everything else that goes into it.”
The butterfly event is athletically challenging in its own right.
“You’ve got to push yourself through it or you won’t finish,” Burnett said. “When I’m swimming butterfly, I’m just thinking about finishing as best as I can because it’s just so hard.”
Burnett also played a big part as the butterfly swimmer in the relay wins, which she said was aided by the team’s chemistry.
“We have a very good medley relay,” she said. “I’ve been swimming with Ellie and Norah Saladar forever, so that’s already a click right there. And I’ve known Laila Lee my whole life. That makes us closer and when you guys are all feeling it together, it’s just different.”
Burnett will look to build off her success as the Purple Tide begin to reach a pivotal point of their season.
“I really like to push myself in practice,” Burnett said. “I compete with my fellow swimmers. I really want to do well in the championship meets so we can go to sectionals and maybe state.”
Other outstanding performances during the week:
• OK, so they occurred in a 50-33 shootout loss to Lakeside Lutheran. The numbers Turner quarterback Sean Fogel and receiver Tyler Sutherland put up last Friday were ridiculous.
• Fogel set school marks in a game for completions (26), yards (445) and touchdowns (5). Overall he completed 26-of-37 passes. Sutherland broke the school record for catches in a game (15) as well as yards (255) and touchdowns (4).
• Senior Quinn McCabe and sophomore Reagan Flickinger helped Clinton’s boys place 15th in a field of schools with mostly higher enrollments at the Midwest Invitational hosted by Janesville Craig at Blackhawk Golf Course on Saturday. McCabe was 28th (16:32) and Flickinger 57th (16:55).
• Beloit Memorial junior golfer Sarah Ramsden tied for second place in the Big Eight Conference Golf Championship meet with an 80 last Thursday at Evansville golf Club
• Hononegah golfers Landen Seymour, Jack Kitzman and Dylan Hyde all finished in the top six as the Indians took second place in the NIC-10 Golf Tournament at Park Hills East Saturday in Freeport.