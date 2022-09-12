SOUTH BELOIT—South Beloit head coach Jim Morrow said that junior starting quarterback Kaden Myhres is “a nice guy to go to war with.”
Myhres certainly took on the role of general on Friday night as he churned out an insane statline while leading the SoBos to a 62-8 win over Rockford Christian Life.
The 5-foot-8 quarterback rushed 10 times for 172 yards and four touchdowns, was 2-of-2 passing for another score, and intercepted two passes as a defensive back, one of them being a 102-yard pick six.
For his performance, Myhres is the Daily News’ Prep Athlete of the Week.
“He always comes in very prepared,” Morrow said. “He’s in charge of making all the option reads. And he’s worked pretty hard all summer long on his footwork, practicing his reads and his decision making. He just executed at a very high level.”
Myhres said that a good week of practice translated to a great performance on gameday.
“We just establish the run first,” he said. “And then once teams start biting on the run, it leaves open the pass plays.”
The dual-threat quarterback can be just as dangerous whether he decides to tuck it and run or sling it down the field.
“He just has great ball skills,” Morrow said. “His quickness and agility really makes him a great player. He’s got such a quick-twitch response system that just makes him really hard to tackle in the open field.”
Another aspect that makes Myhres such a great asset: his resilience.
In South Beloit’s week one win over River Ridge, he stuck with his rushing attack despite only putting up six yards in the first half.
The payoff? 98 yards of rushing on 17 carries to help build three scoring drives and send the game into overtime.
“It’s just about consistency,” Myhres said. “Because eventually there will be gaps that open up, and it’ll come.”
Myhres’ most impressive play on Friday night didn’t come on offense, it came in his role as a defensive back.
With Christian Life knocking on the door, Myhres snuffed out a pass attempt and intercepted it in the end zone before hustling down the sideline for the score.
“They did the same play on the play before that,” Myhres said. “But they had a flag on it. I heard the quarterback say “same play.” So, I knew who he was going to throw it to, and I just read it.”
After his long journey across the field, Myhres had to go back out for a two-point conversion try as QB, which they converted.
This is his first season as a two-way player, and his athletic ability shines on any side of the ball.
“He’s in great shape and condition,” Morrow said. “We try to spare him a bit defensively because he plays special teams too. We try to find him spots to rest so he can be fresh and play explosively through the evening.”
It would be easy for a player of Myhres caliber to become a bit selfish, but he continues to be a team-oriented leader.
“Hopefully we can go to state,” he said. “That’s the hope. But just making sure that we have good practices because those translate to the game is important. We need to stay focused.”
Some of the other top prep performances last week:
• Myhres wasn’t the only SoBos terrorizing Christian Life. Running back Leorence Kostka added 18 carries for 172 yards and four TDs, plus a two-point conversion run. South Beloit ran for 431 yards. Dez Hampton also caught a TD pass and on defense, Lucien Simmons had a pair of quarterback sacks.
• Beloit Memorial’s Toby Robinson and Decarlos Nora ran all over visiting Elkhorn last Friday. Robinson had had 14 carries for 187 yards and Nora had 19 for 124. They combined for five TDs in Beloit’s 42-14 rout.
• Brodhead/Juda running back Blake Matthys broke several huge runs in the Cardinals 41-0 win over Platteville last Friday. He carried the rock eight times for 180 total yards, including a 77-yard sprint into the end zone.
• Big Foot soccer players David Hernandez and Hudson Torrez each had three goals in an 8-0 romp over Jefferson on Saturday.
• Brodhead/Juda outside hitter Abbie Dix had 12 kills and two aces during the Cardinals volleyball team’s 3-0 victory over Beloit Turner last Thursday. She tallied a .400 hitting percentage while adding four blocks.