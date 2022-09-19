BDN_220920_North Boone
Chandler Alderman, right, put up 364 yards and five total TDs in a 47-0 rout of Rockford Christian on Friday night.

 JIMMY OSWALD/BELOIT DAILY NEWS

POPLAR GROVE, Ill.—North Boone quarterback Chandler Alderman very well might be the stateline’s own Deion Sanders.

The senior out of Poplar Grove is an outstanding pitcher, he is the all-time strikeout leader for the Vikings, and he will continue his baseball career at Middle Tennessee State next fall.

