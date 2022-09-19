POPLAR GROVE, Ill.—North Boone quarterback Chandler Alderman very well might be the stateline’s own Deion Sanders.
The senior out of Poplar Grove is an outstanding pitcher, he is the all-time strikeout leader for the Vikings, and he will continue his baseball career at Middle Tennessee State next fall.
But Alderman doesn’t miss a beat when manning the huddle for North Boone, in fact his work as a hard-throwing lefty is what made him change positions his freshman year.
“Coming up through football I was always the tight end or something like that,” Alderman said. “They put me in as quarterback, and I just took to it right there. What helped me is that being a quarterback is kind of like pitching. You’re in control of the game, and you get to decide how the game goes.”
Alderman demonstrated his athletic ability in commanding fashion in the Vikings’ 47-0 victory against Rockford Christian on Friday. He was 13-of-22 through the air with 191 yards and four touchdowns, and he added 173 yards on 12 rushing attempts with another TD.
For his performance, Alderman is the Daily News’ Prep Athlete of the Week.
Head coach Ryan Kelley said that Alderman had a good week at practice.
“He started off pretty well with the passing game,” he added. “When they tried to take that away from us, we felt like we could run the ball. And he ran the ball really well. It’s probably the most rushing yards he’s had in his career in a game.”
Alderman leads the team with 261 rushing yards this year. He is also a two-way player, lining up as a solid defensive end for the Vikings, a factor that helps him in his run game.
“I feel like I understand the pass rushers more because I’m on the other side of the ball too,” he said.
Alderman was the Beloit Daily News’ all-area quarterback last season, and he remains one of the best QBs in the region. He has around a 60 percent completion rate, and he has thrown for 775 yards and 10 touchdowns.
“He works hard,” Kelley said. “He’s just a competitor, he wants to win and compete at everything he does. He’s got a great size to him, so he’s not easy to tackle.”
With only four seniors on the team, Alderman has done a fine job being a leader for the team.
“He’s not just well-respected on the football team, but from all of our athletes,” Kelley said. “He leads by example, and he’s matured a lot at commanding the huddle.”
North Boone is off to a rocky 1-3 start, and they will have to win out if they want to make it to the playoffs for a fourth-straight season.
“The mood at practice is that we have to lock in or it’s all over,” Alderman said. “And I think the younger guys know that. We preach here that you have to play for your seniors. I’ve been doing that since my freshman year, and they have taken up that role pretty well.”
Other top performances for the week included:
• JJ Plascencia played his best game of the season on Saturday, scoring two goals as Beloit Memorial’s boys soccer team (6-1-2) handed Milton (7-0-1) its first loss of the season 3-0. Plascencia helped Beloit outshot the Red Hawks 17-8.
• Alexis Kammerer was named the MVP of the Taylor Invitational in Edgerton on Saturday, helping Brodhead win the title. She led the Cardinals in aces (9) and assists (124). She also had 10 aces and 21 assists as Brodhead swept Jefferson 3-0 on Thursday.
• South Beloit’s Kaden Myhres returned an interception for the second straight week, ran for 134 yards and two touchdowns and passed for 137 and three more TDs in a 40-20 victory over host Alden-Hebron on Friday.