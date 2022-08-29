BELOIT—Not much has come easy for Beloit Memorial’s rebuilding football team, but when it comes to the contribution of a certain soccer family on the gridiron, Brad Dement considers himself one of the luckiest coaches around.
Baylor Denu may be best known for booting a round ball—after all he scored five goals in the Purple Knights’ three opening wins last week—but he’s also been one of the top football placekickers in the area so far this fall.
Going 6-for-6 on extra points and blasting five touchbacks on his kickoffs, Denu played a huge role in the football team’s 42-28 victory over Madison East last Friday night.
For his efforts, Denu is the Daily News’ Prep Athlete of the Week.
“Having a kicker like Baylor is such a luxury,” Dement said. “It’s great knowing you can count on that extra point and not have to go for two all the time.”
The touchbacks may be even more important.
“You’re making high school offenses drive 80 yards and when they have to do that they tend to make a mistake or two,” Dement said. “Field position is so important. Baylor is my secret weapon.”
When he went looking for kicking candidates on the soccer team, Dement had no idea it would pan out so well. He even has Baylor’s younger brother Beckham punting for him.
While soccer is still king in the Denu household, Baylor admits he’s enjoying his Friday night moonlighting.
“I really like it and having my brother on the team, too, is really cool,” Baylor said. “I probably go to football practice two times a week for 20 minutes. I’ve never gone to a kicking camp or anything like that. I just took to it naturally.”
Of course the senior also happens to be one of the top soccer players in Wisconsin.
He says he focuses on defense with his Rockford club soccer team, which traveled to California for a prestigious tournament over the summer. But with the Knights, he’s all about scoring goals.
“I never score on my club team,” Baylor said. “With (the Knights) I do it because it helps us win. I just want to win. I really want to play a home playoff game this year and I’d love to go to state.”
Baylor scored both of Beloit’s goals in a season-opening win at Hononegah and three more in a 5-0 win over Watertown.
When it was obvious his efforts wouldn’t be needed in a 7-0 romp at Amherst on Saturday, his dad—head coach Brian Denu—gave him the rest of the game off.
“Baylor played the whole game against Hononegah and once it got to 4-0 against Watertown we took him out for most of the second half,” Coach Denu said. “He has put a lot of miles on those legs so when we really don’t need him, we’re going to rest him.”
The coach is enjoying watching his son play two sports.
“I think it’s good,” Denu said. “The thing about Baylor is that he has friends on all the teams. It’s something he wants to do, so we’re definitely going to support it. I’d prefer he doesn’t get hit, but he’s having fun and that’s what high school sports is all about.”
Dement knows he’s lucky and is looking forward to a future Denu connection.
“Hopefully, Beckham can step right in when Baylor is done kicking and I hear there is another Denu in middle school,” he said. “We may have Denus kicking for us for years.”
Some of the other top prep performances last week:
• TOBY ROBINSON: Beloit Memorial had plenty of heroes in the win over Madison East. Robinson ran a kickoff back 85 yards for a score and also had a pair of interceptions from his cornerback position. At RB, he had eight carries for 58 yards.
• KADEN MYHRES: The South Beloit quarterback had 22 carries for 104 yards on a muddy field and scored four touchdowns in a 42-36 win over River Ridge in three overtimes. Myhres also threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to Dez Hampton.
• KORI BURNETT: The Purple Tide swimmer took first place in the 100-yard butterfly in 1 minute, 8.5 seconds at the Milton Invitational. She was also third in the 50 free and was a member of the third-place 200 medley relay and the 200 free relay.
In a dual meet with a tough Middleton team on Friday, she was second in the 100 fly (1:04.77).
• KYLIE SIMPSON: The Hononegah freshman had a terrific debut as she took first place in the J-Hawk Invitational hosted by Rockford Jefferson with a time of 12:31.7.