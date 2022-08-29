BDN_220830_Baylor Denu
Buy Now

Beloit’s Baylor Denu (9) and Saul Ramos (14) try to take the ball from Hononegah’s Mitchell Cavanagh last Tuesday in Rockton.

 Jim Franz/Beloit Daily News

BELOIT—Not much has come easy for Beloit Memorial’s rebuilding football team, but when it comes to the contribution of a certain soccer family on the gridiron, Brad Dement considers himself one of the luckiest coaches around.

Baylor Denu may be best known for booting a round ball—after all he scored five goals in the Purple Knights’ three opening wins last week—but he’s also been one of the top football placekickers in the area so far this fall.

Recommended for you