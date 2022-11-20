BRODHEAD, Wis.—The visiting Beloit Turner Trojans had their hands full against the Brodhead Cardinals in their Rock Valley Conference opener Friday night.
They particularly had no answer for Abbie Dix.
The senior put up 10 points in the first half and 15 more in the second, tallying 25 in a 69-34 rout.
Addie Yates chipped in 14 points, tying teammate Alexis Kammerer with a pair of 3-pointers.
The game could have been even more lopsided. The Cardinals knocked down only 12-of-26 free throws, despite Dix going a solid 9-for-12.
Brodhead led 35-20 at halftime.
Turner was led by Nadilee Fernandez and Jayla Hodges with nine points apiece.
• CLINTON 41, JEFFERSON 39: The host Eagles managed to hold tJayden Nortier to 9 points after she scored 42 in the Cougars’ opening victory, but they still couldn’t pull the win at home.
Clinton got 12 points from .. Bobolz. The game was settled at the free throw line where both teams shot 22 times. While the winning Cougars converted only nine, the Eagles were worse with just five.
• EAST TROY 56, BIG FOOT 33: The Trojans built a 25-11 halftime lead and went on to rout the Chiefs. Lauren Lindow had 15 points and Aubrie Cherek chipped in 10 for the winners.
Big Foot was led by Mya Gonzalez with 10 points.
• ALBANY 65, WILLIAMS BAY 33: Aubby Hollis netted 24 points and Alana Durtschi added 16 as Albany improved to 3-0.
Williams Bay, led by Morgan Bronson with 16 points, fell behind 38-18 by halftime.
BRODHEAD 69, TURNER 34
Beloit Turner..20 14—34
Brodhead…..35 34—69
BELOIT TURNER (fg ft-fta pts)—Murphy 1 0-0 3, Segerstrom 0 1-3 1, Houge 0 1-2 1, Fernandez 3 1-2 9, Pozzani 2 0-0 6, Babilius 2 0-0 5, Hodges 2 5-6 9. Totals: 10 8-13 34.
BRODHEAD (fg ft-fta pts)—Yates 5 2-4 14, Kail 1 0-0 2, Hilliard 2 0-2 5, Dahl 2 1-6 5, Kammerer 3 0-0 8, Schooff 2 0-0 4, Hoesly 2 0-0 4, Dix 8 9-12 25, Williams 1 0-2 2. Totals: 26 12-26 69.
3-pt. Goals: BT 6 (Fernandez 2, Pozzani 2, Murphy, Babilius), Br 5 (Kammerer 2, Yates 2, Hilliard). Fouled out: none. Total fouls: BT 19, Brodhead 15.
CLINTON 41 JEFFERSON 39
Clinton.….27 14—41
Jefferson..19 20—39
CLINTON (fg ft-fta pts)—Wellnitz 0 0-1 0, Mueller 0 0-2 0, Nortier 3 2-7 9, N. Shinkus 1 0-0 2, Blue 3 0-0 8, Bobolz 4 3-5 12, Ruehl 2 0-2 4, J. Shinkus 1 4-5 6. Totals: 14 9-22 41.
JEFFERSON (fg ft-fta pts)—Mengel 2 0-2 4, Kaus 1 0-0 2, Messman 0 1-4 1, Johnson 8 1-5 17, Krause 2 2-2 6, Dobson 4 1-6 9, Lenz 0 0-1 0, Hesse 0 0-2 0. Totals: 17 5-22 39.
3-pt. Goals: C 4 (Blue 2, Nortier, Bobolz), Jeff 0. Fouled out: Krause, Johnson. Total fouls: C 19,Jeff 23.
