BELOIT—It will be a busy week for Stateline prep teams as postseason action continues for some and starts for others.
Beloit Memorial’s boys and girls track teams head to Mukwonago Monday for a WIAA Division 1 regional. Qualifiers will advance to the Sun Prairie Sectional on Thursday.
The WIAA state championships are June 3-4 in La Crosse.
Big Foot’s Chiefs will host a WIAA Division 2 regional Monday involving Brodhead/Juda, Clinton, Delavan-Darien, East Troy, Edgerton, Beloit Turner and Whitewater.
Competitors who advance will participate in the Prairie du Chien Sectional on Thursday.
Parkview heads to Division 3 regional competition Monday in Darlington.
• BASEBALL: WIAA Division 2 regional games start on Thursday for area teams. Second-seeded Turner will host No. 7 Whitewater and fifth-seeded Brodhead/Juda will play at No. 4 Evansville. No. 6 Big Foot plays at No. 3 Catholic Memorial.
In Division 3, No. 6 Parkview will play at No. 3 New Glarus on Thursday and No. 3 Clinton will play at No. 2 Shoreland Lutheran on May 31.
In IHSA Class 4A, No. 2-seeded Hononegah will host the winner between No. 6 Rockford Auburn and No. 9 Rockford East on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. Hononegah will also host the regional final at 10 a.m. Saturday.
• GOLF: Beloit Memorial is headed to regional play at Edgewood Golf Course in Big Bend, Wis., on Monday. Qualifiers will play in the sectional at The Legend at Bergamont in Oregon, Wis.
Area WIAA D-2 schools will head to Edelweiss Chalet Country Club in New Glarus for regional competition on Tuesday.
• SOFTBALL: No. 9 Beloit Memorial will play at No. 8 Waterford at 5 p.m. Tuesday in WIAA Division 1 regional play.
In Division 2 play, No. 2 Turner will host No. 7 Edgewood/Abundant Life Christian on Tuesday. No. 6 Big Foot will play at No. 3 McFarland.
In Division 3, No. 1 Brodhead hosts No. 8 Watertown Luther Prep at 5 p.m. and No. 7 Clinton plays at No. 2 Poynette.
In Division 4, No. 8 Parkview began tournament play by downing Kenosha Christian Life 10-0 last Thursday and will play at No. 1 Deerfield on Tuesday.
In IHSA Class 4A, NIC-10 champion and second-seeded Hononegah will play No. 8 Rockford East Tuesday at the Harlem Community Center diamonds. The regional final will be at 4:30 p.m. at HCC on Friday.
• BOYS VOLLEYBALL: Hononegah’s unbeaten team will play the winner between Harlem and Rockford East at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Boylan. The finals are on Thursday at Boylan at 6 p.m.
• GIRLS SOCCER: Hononegah’s regional champions will play Barrington in a sectional semifinal at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Round Lake. The championship is at 5 p.m. Friday at Round Lake.