LAS VEGAS—Brandon Williams scored 22 points to lead the Portland Trail Blazers to an 85-77 victory over the New York Knicks in the NBA Summer League championship game on Sunday.
It was the third time Portland played in the championship game since 2017, and its second title since.
The Trail Blazers got 36 points from their reserves, led by Jabari Walker, who finished with 14 points and 11 rebounds.
Trendon Watford finished with 19 points and seven rebounds for Portland and was a unanimous choice for game MVP honors.
“They made a run in I think the late third or the fourth,” Watford said. “We stuck together and when we came back in, we turned it up and I’m just proud of all these guys man.”
PRO BASEBALL
• LOS ANGELES—Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout will miss the All-Star Game because of back spasms, joining Bryce Harper on the sidelines and depriving the showcase of two of baseball’s best-known players.
Dodgers star first baseman Freddie Freeman was added Sunday as the 14th replacement player, giving the host Dodgers six All-Stars to match the New York Yankees for most.
Trout, a three-time American League MVP, has not played since Tuesday and was scratched from the Los Angels Angels’ lineup against the Dodgers on Saturday night.
Trout was replaced on the AL roster Sunday by Seattle infielder Ty France for Tuesday night’s game at Dodger Stadium.
The 30-year-old Trout is a 10-time All-Star and was elected to start for the ninth time. He finished second to Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge in voting among AL outfielders, with 39%.
Harper, a two-time NL MVP, is a seven-time All-Star selected to start for the sixth time. He broke his left thumb when hit by a pitch from San Diego’s Blake Snell on June 25.
Minnesota’s Byron Buxton will replace Trout in the AL’s starting lineup.
Houston’s Justin Verlander, the Yankees’ Gerrit Cole and Atlanta’s Max Fried were dropped from the active rosters on Sunday after making weekend starts. Milwaukee pitcher Corbin Burnes dropped out Sunday along with New York Mets outfielder Starling Marte.
Relievers Liam Hendriks of the Chicago White Sox, Jordan Romano of Toronto and Devin Williams of Milwaukee were picked as replacements along with Freeman and St. Louis pitcher Miles Mikolas.
• NEW YORK—A fast glance at his finger told Red Sox lefty Chris Sale, sadly, all he needed to know.
Broken pinkie on his pitching hand, damaged by a line drive. Another setback in an injury-plagued year for the Boston ace, his future for the rest of the season uncertain.
Sale screamed out in pain Sunday after being struck by Aaron Hicks’ 106.7-mph liner with two outs in the first inning at Yankee Stadium. The ball deflected into right field for an RBI single that gave New York a 3-0 lead.
“One look at this finger, I knew (it was broken) immediately,” Sale said. “That feeling of just that kind of cold water rushing through your body when something like that happens. I soon as I hit the ground, I looked down, the finger is gone.”
Sale immediately ran off the field, holding up his fractured finger. He was hurt on the final day of play before the All-Star break in a game Boston lost 13-2.
AUTO RACING
• TORONTO—Scott Dixon had been waiting more than a year to join Mario Andretti in second place on IndyCar’s career wins list.
The only one ahead of him now is A.J. Foyt.
The six-time series champion finally snapped a 22-race winless streak Sunday when he held off pole sitter Colton Herta and Felix Rosenqvist on a late restart to win in the series’ return to Canada following a three-year hiatus.
Dixon’s 52nd career win came more than 21 years after his first triumph in Pennsylvania—the only one of his career that did not come with Chip Ganassi Racing—and puts him some rarified air. The next victory moves Dixon past Andretti and continues the climb toward Foyt, who holds a record that may never be broken with 67 career wins.
“It’s amazing. Honestly, to be close to Mario—every time I’m asked these questions, I’m so thankful we still have A.J. and him in the pits,” Dixon said. “It’s just fantastic. It’s huge, man. I feel so lucky to be part of this group.”