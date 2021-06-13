UNCASVILLE, Conn.—Beloit’s Alex “Eazy” Polizzi only needed one round to dispose of Gustavo Trujillo in a preliminary bout at Bellator 260 at the Mohegan Sun Arena on Friday night.
Polizzi (8-1, 2-1 Bellator) submitted Trujillo (3-2, 0-1) with a straight armbar 4:22 into the first round of their light heavyweight fight.
Polizzi’s teammate at Chosen Few Gymn, Mark Lemminger (12-3, 2-2 Bellator), snapped a two-fight losing streak by putting away Demarques Jackson with punches in the second round of their welterweight bout.
In the main event, Yaroslav Amosov improved to 26-0 and became the new welterweight title holder with a lopsided unanimous decision against Douglas Lima.