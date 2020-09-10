The biggest professional fight of Alex “Eazy” Polizzi’s career comes Friday night in front of an empty arena.
Welcome to the sports world in 2020.
Polizzi, a Beloit Memorial graduate, will take on Rafael Carvalho (16-4) at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn.
The 6-foot, 205-pound Polizzi has yet to lose in six fights since turning pro in July of 2018.
This will be his first bout since February, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I’m excited to get out there,” Polizzi said in a telephone interview Thursday. “We were really on a roll back in February before the pandemic hit. I had signed a deal with (MMA promoter) Bellator and was ready to go, and then things slowed down quite a bit sports-wise. It’s great to be back.”
Polizzi said the pandemic has had its challenges for a fighter who also works moving pianos.
“Like everyone, this has been tough to deal with,” Polizzi said. “I’m lucky enough that I was only laid off work for a couple of weeks here in Madison. I was actually able to take a little time when I was laid off and built a squat bench with some 4x4’s, so that was fun. I was able to get my workouts in after a while and generally able to stay sane in these troubling time.”
While there is plenty of video available on his next opponent, Polizzi said he hasn’t watched much.
“I really just focus in on me and what I’m doing,” Polizzi said. “He can watch me all day if he wants. Watching other guys has never been that helpful for me. I have a core group of coaches that will watch that stuff and let me know what the best game plan in going to be.”
The Northwestern University graduate went back and focused on the fundamentals during his time off.
“It’s always for me a system of going back and watching my old film,” Polizzi said. “I figure out where I goofed up here and there. The one thing that I’ve really worked on is getting lighter on my feet. As a former wrestler, I tend to be heavy-footed and plod forward like an immovable force. In MMA, that’s not always the best strategy. I need to have a little more movement and angles and a little less straight ahead.”
Signing a contract with Bellator was a huge step in Polizzi’s goal to put down the pianos and eventually become a full-time fighter.
“Whenever people have asked me about it, I tell them that I’m in this to have fun,” Polizzi said. “This is a blast for me. Right now I’m on the undercard, and the next step is to get on the main card. That’s what’s going to lead me to more opportunities to have better fights, more challenging opponents and a chance to go full-time. It’s definitely something I can see myself doing.”
The good news for local fans about being on the undercard is that the fight will stream for free on Bellator’s YouTube page, beginning at 7 p.m. Beloit’s The Rock Bar & Grill will have the fight on its big screen.
Bellator has been taking all of the necessary precautions in light of the pandemic’s continued hold on the country.
“There won’t be any fans in the arena at all,” Polizzi said. “There are just the fighters, the referee, the judges and the corner men. So it’s going to be real quiet in there. I flew into Connecticut last week and immediately had to quarantine and get tested. They are taking our temperature daily, and everyone has their own area in the locker room. They are taking it really seriously with the safety measures.”
As his star continues to rise, Polizzi reflects on the start of his career as an amateur.
“When I started all this, it was just to get a solid workout in and have some fun,” Polizzi said. “When I stopped wrestling after college, I wanted something to keep me in shape. I had it in the back of my head to do this some day as a pro, but a full-time career, I didn’t see that coming. But a couple fights down the road, who knows? Maybe I’ll be able to pay rent just by punching people. That would be nice.”