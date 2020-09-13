UNCASSVILLE, Conn. — Beloit native Alex Polizzi acquitted himself quite nicely in his debut performing in the Bellator MMA.
Polizzi defeated Rafael Carvalho of Brazil in a unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) Fridav night at the Mohegan Sun Arena.
Polizzi, now 7-0 as a professional, was in control of the match from early in the contest.
“This has been a long time coming,” Polizzi said in his post-match press conference. “Right after I signed with Bellator, the pandemic happened and all of a sudden there were no sports. So be able to come out and put on a show for some good people, that felt great.”
Carvalho, 34, is a former Bellator champion, making the victory all the more notable.
“I’m happy that Bellator gave me a shot to be in a match like this,” Polizzi said. “Not everybody gets the chance to use the skills they’ve developed. My skills just happen to be hurting people, and I’m glad to be able to use them.”
This was the first time Polizzi had hone to a decision to obtain a victory, something he said will be beneficial in the long term.
“I think it’s really important to be able to show that you can empty the gas tank and still come out on top,” Polizzi said. “Whether it takes 15 minutes, 20 minutes, 25, I want to show that I’m going to be there for the duration.”
Polizzi’s rise through the MMA comes after a terrific career at Northwestern University, where he wrestled his way to a 73-45 record.
Plans for his next bout are uncertain at this time.