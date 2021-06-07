McFARLAND, Wis. — Alex Polizzi’s third fight in the Bellator Mixed Martial Arts world will be the first with fans in attendance, thanks to relaxing COVID-19 restrictions.
The Beloit native is happy to hear that, but maybe not for the reason one might think.
“I try not to get too jazzed up about cheering crowds,” he said in a telephone interview. “But most of the time the boos and the cheers and the oohs and ahs drown out what the the coaches are saying."
He looks at that as a blessing.
“It’s been kind of weird, hearing your opponent’s coach say, ‘Watch out for this punch’ and I think, shoot, I was going to throw that punch,” Polizzi said. “Maybe then I’m overthinking it, trying to think two steps ahead. His coach said that so now I shouldn’t throw that, or maybe I should throw it because he wasn’t listening. It will be nice to get back to normal where it’s just a big, chaotic frenzy with the fans blocking out the coaching aspect.”
Bellator 260 will be held Friday at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut with “Eazy” Polizzi fighting Gustavo Trujillo in a 205-pound light heavyweight bout on the preliminary card. The main card features a World Welterweight Championship clash between Douglas Lima and Yaroslav Amosov.
Polizzi, 29, sports an overall 7-1 pro record. He was the light heavyweight champion in Legacy Fighting Alliance before switching to well-established Bellator MMA, a Viacom/CBS-owned enterprise. Before becoming an MMA fighter, Polizzi was the most celebrated high school wrestler Beloit Memorial High has produced. He went on to be a three-time NCAA qualifier at Northwestern University.
Training out of the Chosen Few gym in McFarland, he won his Bellator debut over former champion Rafael Carvalho before dropping his second fight to Julius Anglickas.
“Bellator has been really good to me,” Polizzi said. “I’ve been really impressed with how they handle their fighters and all the logistics behind the fights. I came into Bellator after COVID and their handling of that and how they got fights back on. Running fights in a safe environment. Very impressive.”
Polizzi says his scouting report on the 28-year-old Trujillo (3-1-0) is as detailed as any of his previous foes..
“I know his name,” he said with a chuckle. “That’s it. Trying to change my fighting style for every opponent, it’s just not my thing. I am going to do what I am good at and I’m going to keep doing it until I’m better and better so it doesn’t matter that they know what I do or when I’m going to do it, they just can’t stop it.
“I told my coaches, you guys can watch all the film you want, but don’t tell me his stuff unless it is something that I really need to know. If he is 7-feet tall or has an extra set of arms, I want to know, but outside of that,don’t bother.”
Polizzi said training for the fight has been exceptional. This spring he decided to fully concentrate on the sport.
“This spring I transitioned to making fighting a full-time thing,” he said. “No more day job. Just focusing on beating people up in a cage. I am having fun with it. Hopefully, it will pay dividends and continue to pay the grocery bill.”
He said Chosen Few has been an excellent place to train.
“A lot of our guys are pros so we’re always working hard, nobody is ever out of shape and we’re ready to fight whenever,” he said. “It’s about maximizing your time and coming out as strong as you can at the best possible weight when it comes to fight. I have a lot of good training partners. I have a teammate, Mark Lemminger, on the card. We can share coaches for the night. It’s been nice having someone in the gym who is on the same timeline as me. To have that focus it helps magnify the rest of the gym that, hey guys, we’re getting ready. Battle time is coming.”
• NOTES: Polizzi’s fight will be available on the BellatorMMA YouTube.com channel. The Rock Bar in Beloit, one of his sponsors, will air the undercard fights. ...Lemminger is fighting Demarques Jackson in a welterweight bout.