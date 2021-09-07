McFARLAND, Wis.—Beloit’s Alex Polizzi is at the point in his rise as a Mixed Martial Arts fighter that his next fight is always going to be “the biggest fight of his career.”
He knew what was at stake in his last victory and he certainly recognizes what’s on the line heading into a Sept. 18 bout with undefeated and seventh-ranked light heavyweight Grant Neal (6-0-0) at Bellator 266 in San Jose, Calif.
“Nobody who I’m fighting now, they are all going to be good,” Polizzi said. “Why focus on what they are bringing to the table. That just throws a bunch of gears we have to work through. I’m not shying away from anybody. Bring them on. I’m just looking forward to having fun in the ring.”
As for doing a lot of research on his next opponent, the former standout Beloit Memorial and Northwestern University wrestler isn’t that kind of fighter.
“Watching film of the opponent doesn’t really help me,” he said. “I do watch film, but it is my stuff. As self-centered as that sounds, I think there is a little bit of logic to it. If I watch my film and I see where I screwed up, I can go about fixing it. Once I can stop making mistakes, I’ll start looking at other fighters and where they make mistakes. Until then I’m just going to focus on being the best fighter I can be.”
Polizzi (8-1-0), who trains at Chosen Few Gym, said he has also made a few junkets to Roufus Sport in Milwaukee to work on his boxing technique. He has worked with MMA fighter Gerald Meerschaert there.
“Anyone who has watched history on me knows I have a grappling background,” he said. “I’m not too worried about my wrestling game. However, we are still working on the boxing and striking. The coaches and I have really worked on trying to get me to feel comfortable throwing punches. The important thing in MMA is fakes and outguessing your opponent.
“Everyone and their mom knows Alex is going to try to shoot in and take a shot and get close and wrestle. We want to think that and punches are going to happen. Then the next time he may expect punches and sets him up for an easy takedown.”
That’s the chess game going on in the cage.
“There are a lot of moving parts,” Polizzi said.
Outside of the ring, his biggest news was that he and longtime girl friend Kirsten Goff have set a wedding date.
“We have been going out since eighth grade,” Polizzi said. “We’re going on 15 years. With my recent change in occupation I am able to afford a nice wedding so we set a date of Oct. 28 next year. Hopefully, we’ll be free of the restrictions (of COVID). These days things seem to be spiking again.”
Polizzi, 29, describes his fiance as “the best kind of supportive fight fan.”
“Nobody wants the person they love get punched in the face,” he said. “I tell her I don’t want to get punched in the face either. We’ll get through it. She likes watching the fights and this is what I’m good at. This is my calling. It beats getting stuck in a 9-to-5 (job) that isn’t going to make me happy.”
As for sitting down and having serious talks about his future in the sport, Polizzi said that probably isn’t going to happen.
“I’m going to let you in on a little secret of mine,” Polizzi said. “I try not to have serious talks about anything. You can’t take things too seriously. Everything is temporary. It comes down to I fight people in a cage for money. That’s silly. There are a lot more serious things going on in the world.”
Polizzi actually does sound serious when it comes to his future wife’s career path.
“She has finished up her master’s in occupational therapy and she is looking to get licensed,” he said. “People know about physical therapists who can get you back to being in athletic shape. An occupational therapist takes people who have lost their ability to do everyday routine tasks like tying their shoes, due to illness or injury, and teaches them how to do those tasks again. It’s a huge deal for those people and I admire her for doing that.”
Polizzi’s fight will be broadcast live on the Bellator UTube channel. Locally, fans have also been able to watch his fights on the big screen TVs at one of his sponsors, Rock Bar & Grill in Beloit.
“Watch the fight, have a beer and a frickle,” Polizzi said. “It really is important to have fans support you. It’s not like football where I’m going to get to play regardless. If people don’t like watching my fights, then they’re going to stop booking my fights. I appreciate everyone who tunes in.”