ROCKTON—As Hononegah’s Defensive Coordinator for 33 seasons, Tom Polaski had the pleasure of trying to stop the best offenses in the NIC-10.
Of course year in and year out he never had to face one of the league’s best, except in practice.
The Indians have routinely fielded explosive units, back to when they first moved from the SHARK to the NIC-10 in 1982.
Polaski now spends his fall Friday nights in the broadcast booth as an analyst. Wednesday he provided us with his top All-Time Hononegah Defenses. Now it’s the offenses turn.
Heading the list at No. 1 is a 1996 attack that helped Hononegah finish 8-0 in the then-NIC-9 and 12-1 overall, finally falling to a powerful Joliet Catholic team, 41-20.
Among the Indians’ impressive victories was a 20-14 quarterfinal win over rival Rockford Boylan. That game featured arguably the best back to ever play in Rockton, Matt Beachey, who led the area in rushing with 2,350 yards (7.7-yard average). The Nebraska-Omaha recruit scored 25 touchdowns, including three in the playoff win over Boylan. He carried the ball 37 times in that game for 267 yards.
Behind him was NIU recruit Kevin Selover, who averaged 4.4 yards and accumulated 660 yards and 13 TDs. When the Indians threw it, they had Chris Finlen, another NIU recruit, who completed 57.3 percent of his passes for 1,146 yards and 10 TDs. He was intercepted only four times.
Beachey was his favorite target out of the backfield (425 yards, 5 TDs) and Josh Warriner, Greg Midgett and Rodney Wecker were also capable receivers. The offensive line included All-State guard John Dorsey.
“That team just has so much firepower for a defense to try to contend with,” Polaski said.
Polaski puts the 2018 HCHS offense No. 2. Led by quarterback Ryan Van Schelven, who was recruited by Dayton, the Indians were 9-0 champions of the NIC-10 and 10-1 overall, reaching the second round of the IHSA playoffs.
Van Schelven completed 53 percent of his passes for 1,688 yards, 18 touchdowns and just four interceptions. He also ran for four scores and averaged 4.6 yards on his way to 355 for the season. The Indians had others to carry the ball. Isaiah Richardson was third in the NIC-10 with 871 yards (7.7 average) and 10 TDs while Christian Gomez was fourth with 804 yards (6.7 average) and 10 TDs.
Van Schelven had plenty of targets with Nick Pierson (405 yards, 4 TDs), Sam Tresemer (384, 4 TDs), Braden Sayles (307, 4 Tds) and Luke Lindstrom (228, 2 TDs).
The No. 3 spot in Polaski’s poll goes to the 1994 Indians, who were 7-2 in conference, 9-3 overall and a state quarterfinalist.
That team had a pair of 1,000-yard performers, with Derrick Wash running for 1,388 (5.3-yard average, 13 TDs) and Damion Washington passing for 1,075 (9 TDs). Wash’s running mate, Kevin Dajka, added 563 yards (5.1-yard average, 4 TDs).
The team’s receivers included Brian Stewart, Dajka, Ben Warriner, Angel Hernanez and Dan Kane
• Polaski’s No. 4 offense belongs to the 1985 Indians, who went 6-3 in conference, then took off to finish 10-4 overall and second in the state tournament.
“They were a great group, but everything fell into place for them, too,” Polaski said. “The state changed how they brought teams into the playoffs that season. I really think that 1984 team was more talented, but 1984 was the year the IHSA didn’t take conference co-champs to the playoffs. Jefferson beat us head-up. We finished as co-champs, but they went and we didn’t. I think we would have marched right through 4A in 1984.”
The 1985 Indians were led by a trio of running backs: Darryl Graverson (919 yards, 7.1 average, 8 TDs), Indiana University recruit Mike Larson (702 yards, 4.7 average, 10 TDs) and Mike Strasser (698 yards, 5.8 average, 7 TDs).
The team also had the best quarterback in the league in Mike Schultz (1,419 yards, 9 TDs).
• No. 5 goes to another 80s team, the 1987 Indians, who were 8-1 NIC-10 champions and finished 10-2 overall, reaching the state quarterfinals. Receiver Scott Van Schelven was the star, catching 72 passes for 1,156 yards and 14 touchdowns and landing a scholarship with Western Michigan.. Kurt Whisenand quarterbacked the team (1,796 yards, 22 TDs, 55.9 percent). The top running backs were Dave Johnston (841 yards, 5.7, 6 TDs), Brian Ball (440 yards, 4.9, 4 TDs) and John Cusimano (330 yards, 4.9, 3 TDs).
“We were really looked at as a running team especially in the 1970s and 80s, although we had some tremendous quarterbacks,” Polaski said. “One quarterback who didn’t make it was Steve Prince, who played at Duke. He had a banner senior year.”
• Coming in at No. 6 is last fall’s offensive dynamo, led by quarterback Payton Mather. Kept on the bench as a junior by Van Schelven, Mather was a one-season sensation. The Daily News’ All-Area Player of the Year, he had one of the most prolific seasons in school history, passing for more yards (2,011), completing more passes (160) and with a better accuracy (60 percent) than any HCHS QB before him. He completed 24 passes in a single game and tossed a conference record 28 TD passes.
The Indians went 7-2 in the NIC-10 and 8-3 overall, reaching the second round of the playoffs. When Mather wasn’t hitting the likes of Braden Sayles (633 yards, 6 TDs), Kendall Cross (49 yards, 6 TDs) and Bryce Goodwine (164 yards, 5 TDs), he was handing it off to Christian Gomez (950 yards, 7.5, 16 TDs) and Dylan Collins (390 yards, 4.9, 6 TDs).
• Polaski’s No. 7 pick is the 1982 offense, which helped the Indians go 8-1 in their first season in the NIC-10. Not to mention that team’s defense was ranked by Polaski as one of the school’s best.
Future Wisconsin Badger Dave Tansor was the feature back, running for 979 yards (6.4) and 11 TDs. QB Scott Sauberlich passed for 1,066 yards and 9 TDs. Steve Cofoid, who had 11 interceptions on defense, also had 453 receiving yards and 4 TDs. Tansor also caught 3 TD passes.
• The dynamic RB duo of Alex Martin and Jake Wilson led Polaski to pick the 2013 offense No. 8. The team was solid, going 7-2 in the NIC-10 and 8-3 overall, reaching the second round of the playoffs. Martin rushed for 1,654 yards (6.8) and 24 TDs and Wilson added 1,411 yards (10.3) and 17 TDs. They combined for 400+ yards in three games that year (Boylan, Guilford, Harlem). They finished 1-2 in the NIC-10 in rushing.
