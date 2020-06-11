Like a lot of folks with an abundance of time on their hands and a few decades of clutter in the basement, yours truly has decided to tackle a rather impressive mountain of old newspapers, clippings, files, photos and magazines.
You know, all that stuff before online archives and electronic storage devices were invented.
Problem is, it’s easy to get sidetracked. Like when you run across a column you wrote back in August, 1985, on the eve of Beloit hosting the American Legion Class AA State Baseball Tournament at Telfer Park.
Ironically, the focus was on the man that ballpark would be renamed in his honor—Harry Pohlman.
“I’m looking forward to seeing some excellent baseball,” Pohlman told me. “There should be some really good teams playing.”
Pohlman, of course, knew all about successful teams. He was involved with Beloit Legion baseball for two decades, helping his community win state championships in 1949 and 1961 and posting a 349-94 overall record for a .788 winning percentage.
Wonder what Harry would think of the present form of Legion baseball—a co-op with Janesville called the Rock County River Monsters. As long as they’re still playing sound fundamental baseball, he’d probably be fine with it.
Legion baseball in Beloit had its roots back to 1928, but Pohlman put the program on the map after taking over in 1942. By 1949, he produced Beloit’s first state title team. (Ex-big leaguer Jimmy Breton did coach one in 1934, but it was later forfeited due to Beloit using a player too old by two months).
Harry’s memory in 1985 was as sharp as that 1949 team that boasted two exceptional players in Frank Shafer and Gary Wolfe, both future minor leaguers. Beloit rolled to the state title and advanced to the national regional tournament in Aberdeen, S.D., where it was finally eliminated.
Shafer, who hit .349, split his time between third base and the pitching mound.
“He was a real tough player,” Pohlman remembered. “He knew when to throw the high, inside fastball. He was a good hitter and fielder too. He was like a cat the way he fielded third base.”
When Shafer was on the mound, Pohlman went with Harry Jero at third base, Don McClellan at shortstop, Gene Curtis at second, Pete Pantaleo at first, Norm Zimmerman at catcher, Gene Finnegan in left, Ken Smith in center and Don Bolen in right. The team also included Gene Knutson, who went on to star in football for the University of Michigan and played defensive end for the Green Bay Packers and Tarzan Honor, who set football records at Trinity College and had an NFL tryout.
Beloit’s quest for the state title began in early July when it upset Racine 7-6 for the District 1 championship at East Troy. Wolfe pitched six strong innings and Shafer came on to hold Racine hitless the rest of the way. The key hit for Beloit was a bases-loaded single by Zimmerman.
On July 24, Beloit beat Darlington, 13-6, in the regional tournament to advance to state in Menasha.
Shafer was again the hero in the first round, limiting Fort Atkinson to six hits in an 8-2 rout. McClellan homered for Beloit.
The Beloiters stayed hot, beating Little Chute, 10-7, to reach the finals. They wrapped up the state title by knocking off Milwaukee Bay View, 7-3, in a 10-inning thriller July 30. Beloit scored five times in the 10th, including a home run by Smith.
Shafer was named the outstanding player of the tournament, going the distance and striking out 14 Bay View batters.
At the Region 9 tournament, Beloit lost to Bismark, N.D., 6-5, and 8-3 to St. Paul.
Shafer was honored again the following year when Beloit finished runnerup at state. He was drafted by the Detroit Tigers and by 1953 was in spring training with the likes of Jim Bunning and AL batting champion Harvey Kuenn. A shoulder injury that spring ended his big league dreams. Wolfe signed a pro contract with the Chicago Cubs in 1951 and pitched a few seasons for the Class D Janesville Cubs before barnstorming for Dutch Witte’s House of David team. He finished up his baseball career playing for the Beloit Redbirds.
Pohlman remembered 1961 as the year pitcher Dick “Whitey” Gilbertson baffled hitters and Jerry Kenney laid the groundwork for his own pro career.
Beloit won its own sectional tournament with a 5-2 victory over Baraboo. Gary Gonfiantini was the winning pitcher. Gonfiantini’s son, Mike, was on that 1985 squad.
Gilbertson held Fond du Lac to five hits as Beloit won 4-2 in the first round at state Aug. 3 in Wisconsin Dells. He came back to win the title game, 5-2, over Clintonville.
Starting outfielder Jim Buroker broke his leg in the regular season finale, allowing “Junior” Kenney to step in. With pro scouts in attendance, Kenney belted two triples and Gilbertson pitched a two-hitter as Beloit beat Cedar Rapids, 9-1, in Minot, N.D.
“Kenney was always in the right place at the right time,” Pohlman said. “When Buroker broke his leg, Kenney stepped in and had a very good tournament. A scout from the Yankees saw him there, watching him play his senior year and later signed him.”
After a 15-5 loss to Omaha, Beloit beat Richfield, Ohio, 5-2. In the finals, Omaha beat Beloit, 8-7. Gilbertson was the tourney’s outstanding player. In 20 innings, he allowed only two runs, seven hits and three walks. He struck out 23 as Beloit finished 34-5.
While Kenney was signed by the Yankees, another outfielder, Jack Merlet, ended up playing in the Texas Rangers minor league chain. Gilbertson pitched for Milton College and helped the team win the NAIA tournament in 1967. He spent some time in the Baltimore Orioles’ minor league system and also played in Mexico before giving up baseball and beginning his teaching and coaching career.
Harry’s son, Mike, coached Beloit’s 1966 state champions. Beloit also won the 1973 state Legion crown under Gene Van Galder and the 2000 state title under Jim Schleis.
Harry’s coaching career included a stint at Beloit Memorial High School from 1953-61. After retiring as a head coach, he continued as an unpaid assistant under the Knights’ Chauncey Mickelson and Mike Cipriano right up until his death in 1987.
On April 19, 1982, he threw out the opening pitch for the Beloit Brewers’ first home game and in 1987 Telfer Park was renamed Pohlman Field, a fitting tribute to Beloit’s “Mr. Baseball.”
• Editor’s note: For those wondering how Beloit fared in the 1985 state tourney, the local program did great at the box office, grossing over $10,000. On the field, Beloit was eliminated in the semifinals. Beloit, Oconomowoc and Janesville were all tied with 3-1 records. A coin flip gave Janesville a bye into the finals. Beloit lost to Oconomowoc, 8-2, which went on to beat Janesville, 10-4, for the title. Beloit finished 34-15 with third baseman Jim Brandenburg, first baseman/pitcher Matt Olsen and left fielder Larry Cicolini on the all-tournament team.