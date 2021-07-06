That beautiful showcase along the river won’t have to wait long now. The Beloit Snappers are just weeks away from making the move into their new digs.
Pohlman Field? You’ll hear plenty of folks say good riddance to that relic.
It’s an easy target after all. It’s old, it’s tired and inadequate for today’s minor league baseball.
But it’s also been a showcase for memories. A lot of baseball teams have called it home, not to mention a vagabond Beloit Memorial football team that played there briefly between Strong Stadium and Jacobson Field.
Personally, I’ve watched extra-inning affairs there last late into the night. I’ve reported on exciting walk-off wins and excruciating losses. I’ve seen playoff games and a couple state American Legion tournaments, including one in which a helicopter was brought in to try to dry a waterlogged field.
I’ve eaten countless hotdogs, worn a parka in April, battled sunburn in July and interviewed such notables as Bob Feller, Paul Molitor and the San Diego Chicken.I’ve seen early-season “crowds” you could count on two hands and I’ve seen the place jam-packed for Juan Nieves’ debut in 1983, a 1986 exhibition game with the Milwaukee Brewers and an appearance by Heisman winner Ron Dayne in 2000.
If you’re old enough you may have memories of the place long before the Beloit Brewers came on the scene in 1982. Joe Chamberlain remembers playing there in 1963 with the Beloit Blues. I missed the originals, but saw Fred Eddy and Jay Toubl try to revive the team in 1980. I also watched Perry Ramsey’s Legion teams log plenty of innings there as well as Beloit Memorial High School’s teams.
Of course George Spelius, Joe Moen and Everett Haskell totally changed the game when they sold the City of Beloit on bringing pro baseball to town. A new grandstand, ticketed at $142,343, replaced the old bleachers there in 1982. A press box and additional fencing were also part of the early renovation. Costs were kept low and much of the work was volunteered and material donated.
Single-game ticket prices that first year were $1.50 for adults, $1 for students and senior citizens and 50 cents for children. Season tickets were $50 for adults, $25 for senior citizens and students and $10 for children 12 and under.
“The point to make is that we’re not out to make money for ourselves,” General Manager Dave Tarrolly told the local media. “Anything we make in profit will go back to the city. We’re doing this for the community.”
With the team’s opener just weeks away, workers were still installing the 8-foot wooden fence in the outfield and finishing work on that original grandstand, which had a capacity of 1,156 fans. Portable bleachers along the first and third base sides increased capacity to 3,100.
The team’s debut on the road was delayed as snow blanketed the Midwest, including Telfer. The home opener was scheduled for April 17, but was pushed back a day due to rain. The Brewers opened on a sunny Sunday with a Midwest League-best 3,125 fans in attendance. A few SRO fans must have checked in.
Pregame festivities featured a speech by just about anyone who cared to make one, including City Manager Herb Holt, who “unproclaimed” Saturday Beloit Brewers Day and changed it to Sunday.
Beloit’s representatives in Madison, Gary Johnson and Tim Cullen, said a few words. Members of the affiliate Brewers were introduced. Jeanie Melaas sang “America the Beautiful,” the Sweet Adelines led the crowd in “The Star Spangled Banner” and the ceremonial first pitch was by none other than Beloit’s Mr. Baseball, Harry C. Pohlman.
Despite a cold southwest wind, plenty of beer was consumed as the team charged just 50 cents for 12 ounces and 75 cents for 16. That kept people stacking up in front of the portable toilets placed outside the grandstand gate near where there once were tennis courts.
It was a party, although no one told the visiting Danville Suns, who pounded the Brewers 7-2. That wasn’t the only problem. Tarrolly, watching a foul ball sail over the backstop into the grandstand, said, ‘‘Oops, we’ve got to get some netting up there.’”
Conditions were definitely primitive throughout that first season. There was no clubhouses. Visiting teams dressed at their hotel. The home team used a trailer parked nearby to change, showered at home, and the team’s first manager, Terry Bevington, conducted postgame interviews in the restroom.
The following season, work at the Telfer Park pavilion had progressed. Tarrolly had a small office and so did the Brewers manager. It was still a significant hike from the ballpark, but at least the players had their own locker room. In 1984, they even had to cover the lockers with plastic as the Brewers celebrated their first division title.
Tarrolly unveiled his pride and joy that season, a new 38 feet by 20 feet scoreboard in left centerfield, replacing the tiny board that was eventually covered up by a sponsor’s sign. A virtual gift from Phillip Morris Inc., with a large Miller Lite Beer advertisement on it, the scoreboard became a nice target for home run hitters like Joey Meyer and Greg Vaughn. So did the tall iconic Marlboro Man cutout in center, prior to cigarette advertising being banned.
Also added that season were an underground sprinkler system, more lights, more blacktop and more seating.
For his efforts, Tarrolly was selected not only the 1984 MWL’s General Manager of the Year, but also The Sporting News Class A Executive of the Year. The ballpark was cited as the Most Improved Facility in the MWL and third-best overall. Two years later, it hosted the MWL All-Star Game.
On Dec. 19, 1986, at the team’s annual Hot Stove Banquet, it was announced Telfer Park would be renamed Harry C. Pohlman Field after the face of Beloit baseball. Pohlman had led successful Legion and high school teams for decades.
Sadly, Pohlman wasn’t around on April 10, 1987, at the official dedication. He had passed away two months before the ceremony.
An era of minor league baseball would end soon enough as mom-and-pop operation disappeared. The Professional Baseball Agreement of 1990 stated that by 1994 “every minor league club needs to make facility improvements to ballparks where needed to meet the new standards of quality or face the probability of losing your minor league affiliation and your franchise.”
Many teams wouldn’t survive the changing times. When the Beloit Brewers came on the scene in the MWL in 1982 they were joined by Danville, the Madison Muskies and Springfield Cardinals. The MWL would soon have teams in Kenosha, Wausau and Appleton as well as Rockford. Beloit, with its unique ownership, and Appleton were the only franchises left standing.
The City of Beloit, along with many corporate and private contributors, made the commitment to the team by renovating Pohlman to the tune of $1 million. Groundbreaking on a new office/clubhouse began in October 1994 and seating improvements to the facility in March. New bleachers were added as well as more than 300 box seats in the grandstand. A walk-in souvenir store was constructed out of the old administrative offices under the grandstand.
A new computer operated matrix scoreboard was installed at a cost of $100,000. It was capable of displaying messages, graphics, stats and animation. (It also tended to be prone to lightning strikes, eventually rendering it useless). The dugouts were expanded to become 50 feet long, the lighting expanded and improved and a new warning track and foul poles installed.
The team changed its name to the Snappers which was a resounding commercial success initially. Milwaukee also delivered a strong team that boasted future big leaguers Jeff D’Amico, Steve Woodard and Brian Tollberg. The Snappers responded by winning their only MWL title, although the clincher came in Battle Creek, Mich. Fans still showed up at Pohlman to welcome home the Snappers bus the following morning.
The PBA signed in 1997 added more expenses for minor-league teams, such as uniforms, equipment and umpire costs. The agreement meant at least $40,000 more to team’s budgets—a serious threat to smaller markets like Beloit.
The team raised prices, attempted to widen its fan base and continued to put some band-aids on Pohlman Field, although there were a few notable improvements as well. The outfield redone after the 2012 season and a new sprinkler system installed. Concrete was added to the concourse and a new indoor battling facility built.
The biggest changes at the ballpark were the MLB affiliations. The Brewers severed connections with Beloit after the 2004 season and three days later, Janesville native and Minnesota Twins GM Terry Ryan signed a new agreement with the Snappers.
The Twins stayed in Beloit through 2012 and the Oakland A’s were in town 2013-2020. The 2021 season brought the Miami Marlins to the friendly confines.
With the team seemingly down to its final strike, Quint Studer and Diane Hendricks delivered the home run. A new owner, a new stadium and hopefully a bright future in Beloit. ABC Supply Stadium is, well, amazing.
It is all that Pohlman Field is not. But let’s not kick the place too hard on the way out. The old stadium has been baseball’s home in Beloit for over a half-century. It’s future will be left up to city officials. For now let’s give the place its rightful due.