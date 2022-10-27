ROCKTON — The Hononegah Indians have had a shadow lurking over them this season.
It’s only natural for fans to compare this season’s squad to last year’s veteran unit which broke out and advanced out of the second round of the IHSA football playoffs for the first time in 25 years, reaching the quarterfinals.
This year’s much younger team has had that standard to try to live up to. Considering the Indians are starting up to 15 underclassmen, they’ve had a strong season of their own, qualifying for the playoffs for the 15th straight season at 7-2.
That record was good enough to earn them a No. 14 seed and a home game to start the IHSA Class 7A playoffs. Hononegah will host Normal Community (6-3) at 7 p.m. Friday.
“The past couple of weeks we’ve talked a lot about legacy,” interim head coach Marc LaMay said. “That’s obviously important to the seniors, but the underclassmen as well. We’ve had some teams go 7-2 and don’t have a real good showing in the playoffs. This is an opportunity to create their legacy and perhaps come out of that shadow of last year’s team a bit.”
The No. 19 Ironmen started 1-3, with all three of those losses to teams currently 8-1. Since then they’ve won five straight games, including 49-8 over Manual (Peoria) in their conference finale.
Normal Community has a potent offense, having scored 30 or more points in six games.
Their defense has been porous at times, allowing 64 points in a loss to Peoria and 43 in a win over Danville.
“They’re a well-coached team and they play in a pretty tough conference and have played some good teams,” LaMay said. “They’ve put up a lot of points. They have a 6-7 receiver and a 6-5 tight end. They’re taller there than what we’re used to seeing. Their offensive line is solid. They run around and hit people.”
LaMay said Normal is a spread team on offense, but more spread to run the ball than throw it.
“They can throw it around, but I think they want to run the ball first and establish that,” the coach said.
The Indians have also looked to run more in recent weeks and have been doing it better. Last week Luke Poppe rushed 21 times for 116 yards and Estin Fichler added 11 for 86 as Hononegah routed Auburn 44-12. If they can replicate efforts like that it will take a lot of pressure off junior quarterback Cole Warren.
“Estin in particular the past three weeks has got used to the varsity speed and he is putting his foot in the ground and getting downhill,” LaMay said.
Improved line play has helped as well.
“Looking at basically since the second half of the Belvidere North game I feel like the offensive line has been jelling,” LaMay said. “The offensive line last year really didn’t jell until the playoff run. It takes a while. The offensive line takes that time because you have to work as a unit so much. With us starting three underclassmen most of the season and only one player with any real experience, that has definitely been an area of improvement for us.”
LaMay said the Indians came close to their mission of playing “a full game” against Auburn.
“We played a good three for sure, maybe three-and-a-half,” he said. “That was probably the closest we’ve come in all three phases.”
On defense, LaMay sees a number of players peaking at the right time and one, 6-foot-3 320-pound noseguard Michael Floryance, getting closer to full strength. He has had to deal with a pair of sprained ankles.
“Unfortunately, I don’t know if he’s ever going to get (to 100 percent) without an off-season,” LaMay said. “He is the healthiest he’s been since the summer. He can be a difference-maker on defense with his size and the way he can move.
“(Defensive end) Aundre (Pilgrim) had a big game last week. (Linebacker) Miles (Schmidt) continues to get better and better and (defensive back) Isaiah (Houi) has been our most consistent player all season. Nick Caratt is sort of an unsung senior playing inside and he has had his best couple of games. I feel like a lot of players have come together and are peaking at the right time.”
• EIGHT-MAN FOOTBALL: South Beloit couldn’t have drawn a tougher foe to open the Illinois Eight-Man Playoffs.
The SoBos face top-ranked Biggsville West Central (9-0), one of two undefeated eight-man squads in the state, on Friday at 7 p.m. in Biggsville. The SoBos are ranked 13th in Illinois.
The Biggsville West Central Heat have torched every opponent they’ve faced, scoring 60 or more points in six of their victories and never less than 50. The Heat are coming off a 68-30 win over Amboy.
The Heat have allowed 30 or more points four times, but have outscored their foes 540-188. They have a number of players back from last year’s team which won two playoff games, but then fell to Polo 50-14.
The SoBos routed Orangeville 58-22 two weeks ago, but were idle last week.
Their chance for an upset likely rests on the shoulders of quarterback Kaden Myhres, who has been a dual threat all season. Against Orangeville, he had 194 yards and four touchdowns running the football and 181 yards and two TDs passing.
Myhres’ favorite target is WR Dez Hampton, who had cour catches for 97 yards against Orangeville.
• OTHER AREA IHSA PLAYOFF ACTION: 1A: Rockford Lutheran (5-4) at Annawan/Wethersfield (7-2), 1 p.m. Saturday. 3A: Monmouth-Roseville (5-4) at Stillman Valley (8-1), 7 p.m. Friday; Chicago Catalyst/Maria (6-3) at Durand/Pecatonica (7-2), 1 p.m. Saturday; Winnebago (5-4) at Seneca (9-0), 7 p.m. Friday; Lisle (5-4) at Byron (8-1), 7 p.m. Friday. 5A: Country Club Hills Hillcrest (5-4) at Rockford Boylan (8-1), 1 p.m. Saturday. 6A: Grayslake Central (6-3) at Belvidere North (7-2), 7 p.m. Friday; Harlem (6-3) at Chicago Amundsen (7-2) 2 p.m. Saturday, Winnemac Stadium. 7A: Batavia (6-3) at Rockford Guilford (7-2), 6:30 p.m. Friday.
• WIAA DIVISION 5: Brodhead-Juda will host Laconia at 7 p.m. Friday.
Both teams opened with impressive victories. The Cardinals romped 48-7 past Watertown Luther Prep and Laconia blanked Wautoma 42-0. Brodhead-Juda got a balanced offensive effort in its win with Gunner Boegli catching three passes for 151 yards and a score. The Cardinals can obviously run the ball. Blake Matthys leads the team with 602 yards rushing while Isaac Saunders has 391, Aiden Vondra 368 and Leon Saunders 262.
To beat Lancaster, the Cardinals need to slow down Ashton Pike, who leads the Spartans with 908 yards rushing and nine TDs.
In another Div. 5 game of note, River Valley travels to Prairie du Chien. River Valley ended the Clinton Cougars’s season, 20-14.