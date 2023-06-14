BELOIT—The pitching woes continued for the Beloit Sky Carp as the Quad Cities River Bandits racked up 12 hits and drew eight walks in a 10-4 rout on Wednesday night at ABC Supply Stadium.

The Sky Carp pitching staff, which are sporting a 6.11 ERA in the last 25 games, couldn't slow down a hot-hitting River Bandits lineup that was shutout in a rainy win from Beloit last night. 

