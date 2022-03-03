ROCKFORD — Nick Pierson is finally having the college experience he hoped for.
Pierson, a 2019 Hononegah graduate, has helped lead Rock Valley College to the NJCAA Division III National Tournament.
The cherry on that sundae? The Golden Eagles are hosting the tournament, which begins Wednesday.
Pierson is second on the team in scoring at 13.1 points per game and leads the Golden Eagles with 7.1 rebounds per game.
He's come a long way from his freshman season, where he started just five games and put in 8.7 points per contest.
After his sophomore season was wiped out by the COVID-19 pandemic, Pierson took advantage of his bonus year afforded by the NCAA to return to RVC and improve his collegiate stock.
"This year has gone the way I expected and hoped it to," Pierson said. "Both from me personally and for the team. My freshman year we had a good regular season but got knocked out in districts, so to make it all the way to the national tournament this year, it's just a great way to finish."
Pierson was the team's top player in the clinching game, a victory over Lorain County in which he scored 23 points and grabbed 10 rebounds.
"The climb to get to nationals is what's most stressful," Pierson said. "So I'm glad I was able to play that way to help us get here. Now that we're here, we know what we need to do. We had some struggles in the regular season (the Eagles are 21-9), but we were able to come together when we needed to be. We're where we should be as a team, and I'm where I need to be as a player."
The national tournament consists of 12 teams, and the Golden Eagles are seeded eighth. They will face ninth-seeded Herkimer (21-4) Wednesday at 6 p.m.
The fact that his school will host makes it even more special.
"It's an amazing feeling," Pierson said. "There is no need to downplay it. It's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to play for a title in front of your own fans. To have that homecourt advantage, we're just feeling really comfortable about it."
Pierson was a three-sport start for the Indians, performing as an all-NIC-10 tight end and a thrower in track and field along with his exploits under Mike Miller on the basketball floor.
But his development in college is clear.
"I think the biggest factor in the improvement has just been the chance to focus on one sport," Pierson said. "Instead of having to transition from football or track, I'm just basketball year-round, and that's allowed me to improve my shot and my skill level overall."
Pierson isn't quite sure what next year will bring.
"There's a number of schools that I'm talking to right now," Pierson said. "But that's all going to wait until after the tournament is over. Right now I'm focused on that. After it's done, it's going to just depend on which schools have the major I'm looking for, how flexible they are with the housing situation and things like that."
While Pierson's big decision is on deck, he'll be stepping up to the plate under the biggest spotlight of his career.
And he can't wait to rise up to the challenge.