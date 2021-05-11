BELOIT — In the last opening day of Pohlman Field, the old yard nearly saw some history.
Beloit Snappers starting pitcher Zach McCambley threw seven perfect innings as the squad vied for the first perfect game in team history before finishing with a 3-0 win over South Bend Tuesday night in the team's home opener.
McCambley, the 75th overall selection in the 2020 MLB draft by the Miami Marlins, was simply outstanding. He retired all 21 hitters he faced before departing after throwing an efficient 85 pitches. He finished with eight strikeouts.
Josh Simpson came on in relief in the eighth inning and after striking out the first man he faced, allowed a double to Jacob Olson.
Simpson then struck out the next two men he faced, and closer Zach Leban struck out all three men he faced, leaving the Snappers tantalizingly close to an historical performance.
The Snappers opened the scoring with a solo home run by Will Banfield, his second of the season. The lead would remain a tenuous 1-0 until the bottom of the eighth, when Conner Scott doubled home Thomas Jones and Banfield later singled home Scott to provide the final margin.
The Beloit pitching staff finished the game with 14 strikeouts while recording no walks against South Bend.
The two teams will meet again Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Chris Kachmar will get the start for South Bend, while the Snappers' starter is still TBA.