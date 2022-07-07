Peoria starting pitcher Edgar Manzo put an end to the Beloit Sky Carp’s three-game winning streak Thursday as he pitched six no-hit innings before being pulled after giving up a solo homer.
Victor Mesa Jr. stepped up to the plate to lead off the seventh with the Sky Carp still sporting a zero in the hit column. He sent Manzo’s last pitch of the day over the wall in left-center field to end the no-hitter and the shutout all in one swing.
It proved to be the only sign of life from Beloit’s offense as it fell 3-1 to the Chiefs Thursday.
The Sky Carp only had one hit and four walks for a total of five base runners on the day.
Gianluca Dalatri kept the impressive pitching going for Peoria, going three innings of no-hit relief while only walking one.
Peoria jumped ahead early when Jacob Buchberger launched a solo home run to left field, the fourth home run of the series for the Chiefs, to put Peoira ahead 1-0 in the first inning.
Monteverde tossed a scoreless second and third, but Buchberger gave him trouble yet again as he singled, stole second and scored on a throwing error by Dalvy Rosario to put Peoria ahead by two.
With one out in the fifth, Monteverde allowed back-to-back singles to Todd Lott and Brady Whalen to tack on another run. Buchberger singled to put runners on second and third, but Monteverde got L.J. Jones to pop out and Osvaldo Tovalin to strike out to end the inning.
Monteverde pitched five innings, allowing six hits and three runs, 2 of them earned, while striking out seven.
Beloit’s bullpen gave the Sky Carp a chance at a comeback by pitching three hitless innings of relief with Matt Givin going two and Robinson Martinez tossing one.
Not a single player in Beloit’s lineup besides Mesa Jr.’s homer got a hit
The Sky Carp fall to 6-6 in the second half of the season and are in third place in the Midwest East. Peoria improves to 4-8 and is in fifth.
The Sky Carp look to rebound against Peoria Friday at 6:35 p.m.
BELOIT (ab-r-h-rbi)—Nunez, ss, 2-0-0-0; Salas, 3b, 4-0-0-0; Marinez, dh, 4-0-0-0; Mesa Jr., cf, 3-1-1-1; Banfield, c, 4-0-0-0; Bradshaw, lf, 2-0-0-0; Rosario, 2b, 3-0-0-0; Chiu, 1b, 3-0-0-0; Castillo, 1b, 3-0-0-0. Totals: 28-1-1-1.
Peoria (ab-r-h-rbi)-Lott, rf, 4-1-1-0; Whalen, dh, 4-0-1-1; Buchenberger, 2b, 4-2-3-1; Jones, 1b, 4-0-0-0; Tovalin, 3b, 3-0-1-0; Reichenborn, lf, 4-0-0-0; Mendoza, ss, 2-0-0-0; Rodriguez, c, 3-0-0-0 Jew, cf, 3-0-0-0. Totals: 31-1-4-1.
Peoria………100 110 00—3 6 1
Beloit………000 000 100—1 1 1
E: Rosario (7), Rodriguez (3). LOB: Peoria 6. Beloit 4. HR: Mesa Jr. (4), Buchberger (2). SB: Nunez (33), Buchberger (7).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): Peoria, Manzo 6.0-1-1-1-3-5; Dalatri 3.0-0-0-0-1-6. Beloit, Monteverde 5.0-6-3-2-1-7; Givin 2.0-0-0-0-0-2; Martinez 1.0-0-0-0-1-1.
WP: Manzo 1 . T: 2:10. Att. 1,301.