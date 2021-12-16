METAIRIE, La. (AP) — Zion Williamson has received a biologic injection that is meant to promote bone healing in the area of his right foot that he fractured this past offseason.
The Pelicans, who announced the new treatment for the face of the franchise on Thursday, said Williamson will be “limited to low-impact, partial weight-bearing activities for an extended period.”
Another round of imaging on Williamson's foot is expected to be performed in four to six weeks, the club said, at which point there could be an update on his condition.
The club said the injection was given following consultation on Wednesday with Dr. Richard Ferkel of the Southern California Orthopedic Institute.
The additional treatment came six days after the Pelicans announced last Saturday that Williamson had experienced a “regression” in his surgically repaired right foot, further delaying his long-awaited return to the court.
That was the second setback since Williamson was cleared in late November to participate in five-on-five practices at full speed. When he was scheduled to take part in his first full practice of the season on Dec. 2, the team announced that it wanted him to rest instead because of renewed foot soreness.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Adrian Martinez is heading to Kansas State from Nebraska.
The four-year starting quarterback for the Cornhuskers announced Thursday night on Twitter that he would transfer to K-State. He is immediately eligible.
“Excited for the next chapter!! #GoCats,” Martinez tweeted.
Martinez was a three-time captain at Nebraska but went just 14-25 as the starter. He completed 61.8% of his passes for 2,863 yards with 14 touchdowns and 10 interceptions this past season.
K-State loses senior starter Skylar Thompson after the Jan. 4 Texas Bowl against LSU and is on track to go into spring with four scholarship quarterbacks, including Martinez.
PRO BASKETBALL
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Russell Westbrook entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols Thursday, joining Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brooklyn’s James Harden as past league MVP’s currently sidelined by coronavirus concerns.
Westbrook played 42 minutes for the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night in their overtime win at Dallas. The Lakers said he would not play Friday night in Minnesota, along with four other players because of virus issues and two more because of injuries.