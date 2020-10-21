(AP) – Stan Van Gundy is headed to the New Orleans Pelicans, where he’ll take over a promising team that includes 2019 No. 1 overall draft pick Zion Williamson and reigning Most Improved Player Brandon Ingram.
Van Gundy agreed to a four-year contract, said a person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the terms had not been revealed publicly.
The coach said on his Twitter account Wednesday that he was “excited to join a talented New Orleans Pelicans team” and thanked team owner Gayle Benson and others for the opportunity.
“It will be an honor to work with our players and to work for Mrs. Benson and David Griffin, Trajan Langdon, their staff and the great people of New Orleans,” Van Gundy wrote. “I can’t wait to talk to our players and get the process started.”
Among the players he’ll talk to is veteran locker-room leader JJ Redick, who spent his second through sixth NBA seasons playing for Van Gundy in Orlando. Redick has readily credited Van Gundy for helping him develop into a reliable double-digit scorer.
“In terms of intangibles and characteristics I think any NBA player should have, I think he taught me those things and he reinforced those things in me—professionalism, accountability ... not taking any nights off, all that stuff, because he lives that,” Redick said of Van Gundy in 2016, when he played for the Los Angeles Clippers and Van Gundy was coaching Detroit. “I see how hard he works, how much he invests in his craft, and so as a player, playing for him, you really have no choice but to do the same.”
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
EAST LANSING, Mich. —Merritt Norvell Jr., the first Black athletic director at Michigan State, has died. He was 79.
A spokesman at the University of Nevada confirmed Wednesday that football coach Jay Norvell, who is Merritt Norvell’s son, took some time away from the team because of his father’s death. He left Reno on Monday to go to Michigan and was expected back either Wednesday night or Thursday morning.
Norvell was appointed to Michigan State’s AD spot in 1995 and served until 1999.
“The thoughts of the entire Michigan State Athletics family are with the family and friends of Merritt Norvell,” said Bill Beekman, Michigan State’s current AD, in a statement. “Beyond his contributions at Michigan State, his impact was felt across college athletics, including at the national level.”