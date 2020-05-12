BELOIT—The idea to put together a series of articles on Beloit power sports families really began with an email discourse with Josh Pearson after I placed him on a list of the top Beloit Memorial football players I’d ever seen.
Josh replied that sports lists have always been popular with his crew of friends, dating back to high school when they had friendly discussions about who were the most influential sports families in Beloit.
Of course Josh has a pretty good argument for his own lineage.
In making a case for his family, he says, “We do not have the legacy of generations. I will say that for almost a decade’s worth of time from 1990 to 2000, I believe we left our mark in (Beloit) sports history.”
Josh’s father, Randy, was a formidable athlete in his own right. He attended Clinton High School and became that school’s first individual state qualifier in wrestling.
The most celebrated of the Pearsons is older brother Chris, a member of the Beloit Historical Society’s Elliott-Perring Sports Hall of Fame.
Chris was phenomenal in track and field. Twenty-nine-years ago, he set the WIAA record in the 300 intermediate hurdles in 37.49 seconds as he and fellow hurdler Terry Davis helped Beloit Memorial win the 1991 team championship.
Chris can thank Beloit head coach Gene Weeden for turning him on to hurdling. The Purple Knights had so many outstanding sprinters his sophomore year that the coach advised him to try a different event.
“I found I really liked hurdling,” Chris said. “Unlike throws and jumps, it really helps to directly compete against somebody.”
After taking fifth in the high hurdles in the Big Eight as a sophomore, Chris teamed with Davis and hurdler/jumper Jimmy Carter to give the deep and talented Knights a “Big Three” that helped them roll to the Big Eight, regional and sectional titles. But despite having 14 state qualifiers, they finished a disappointing 10th at state.
As a senior, though, Chris and Co. had no peers. They edged Madison Memorial for the Big Eight title. At state, Chris won the 300 intermediates in record time, finished second to Davis in the 110 highs and teamed with Johnnie McGahee, Vic Conley and Davis to win the 1,600 relay. His record time in the 300 IH still stands, although it was tied by Madison Memorial’s Lechein Neblett in 2010.
Chris was recruited by UW-Milwaukee and despite success there, left after a year-and-a-half, disappointed with training methods that left many of his fellow athletes with stress fractures and torn ligaments.
“I think because of that experience, I fell out of love for track,” he said.
Chris left school and went to work, taking some college courses part-time. He was out of track for seven years. A friend attending Carroll University in Waukesha talked him into giving hurdling another try.
Amazingly, Chris picked up the sport again with the Pioneers. At the age of 28, he was likely the oldest competitor in the 2002 NCAA D-III National Championships at McAlister College in St. Paul, Minn. He won the 110-meter high hurdles with a school record time of 14.26 seconds. The title capped off a stellar senior year in which he was named the Midwest Conference’s 2002 Most Outstanding Performer for outdoor track after winning both the 110 highs and 400 intermediates in the MWC Championships.
“(Chris) chose to compete in one sport, but I will tell you he would have been great at any sport he chose to play,” Josh said. “He was the most competitive person I have ever been around. Even though he was about seven years older he would never let me win at anything. If we were playing basketball, he would be in my face guarding me at the three-point line. Just getting a shot off was a small victory until I got older.”
Josh says his older brother had a major impact on his athletic career.
“His legend followed me from Pop Warner football to high school,” Josh said. “My first day of Pop Warner practice the coaches asked if Chris was my brother. After I said yes and they saw me running in practice they started having me race other teammates three or four at a time. They continued until I was running against the older kids.”
Josh was the only Pearson brother without an individual event state medal, but he was a versatile athlete in three sports.
He was a valuable member of the track team from 1995-98 in which the Knights won four Big Eight titles. Josh was a hurdler and ran on various relay teams, primarily the 1,600.
In 1990, he qualified for the Northern Plains Freestyle Wrestling National Championships and placed fourth. At BMHS, he was on the jayvees as a freshman. He didn’t wrestle as a sophomore or senior, but took fourth in the Big Eight Meet as a junior.
Most of Josh’s accolades occurred on the football field where he was one of the Big Eight’s best defensive backs. He earned all-conference in both 1996 and 1997.
The Beloit Daily News All-Area First Teamer was also productive on offense. In two years combined, he rushed 179 times for 1,179 yards, 13 touchdowns and two conversions. He caught 11 passes for 103 yards, returned 10 kickoffs for 212 yards and 15 punts for 107 more. On defense, he had 81 tackles and four tackles for loss.
Josh was a member of the 1997 Knights who went to the WIAA state quarterfinals and finished with a record of 11-2. They suffered a heartbreaking 42-36 loss to Oak Creek in John Heineke’s final game as head coach.
“I’m moving game film over from VHS to DVD and it dawned on me that is the only game I’ve never been able to bring myself to watch,” Josh said. “I’m not sure I can now.”
Adam Pearson may not have had quite the resume of his older brothers, but he also was a multiple-sport standout. He finished sixth in the 2000 WIAA State Wrestling Championships at 189 pounds. Adam was 29-10 that season and earned a spot on the BDNs All-Area Wrestling Team. Overall, he was 84-48 with 42 pins.
Adam was also a lineman on the Knights’ 1999 football team which put together its own run to the state quarterfinals.
While they weren’t Beloit athletes, the Pearsons had a pair of step brothers in Clinton who left their mark. Mitch and Josh Boggess were both multiple sports athletes for the Cougars, with Mitch becoming the school’s first individual state champion in wrestling in 1997.
