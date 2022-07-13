FOXBOROUGH, Mass.—N’Keal Harry is getting the new beginning to his NFL career that he was looking for a year ago.
The Patriots traded the 2019 first-round pick to Chicago on Wednesday for a seventh-round pick in 2024, ending a tenure in New England that never really got going after he missed half his rookie season with an ankle injury.
Coach Bill Belichick hoped the 6-foot-4, 225-pound Arizona State product would provide the Patriots with a playmaker who had an ability to stretch the field. Instead, Harry managed just 57 catches for 598 yards and four touchdowns over three seasons.
Harry had his 2019 season disrupted after he had an ankle injury in the first preseason game and spent a part of it on injured reserve, appearing in only seven games.
In his first two seasons, he played in 21 games and was targeted 81 times, totaling just 45 catches for 414 yards and four touchdowns.
PRO HOCKEY
• A hectic start to the NHL’s free-agency period Wednesday closed with the Columbus Blue Jackets landing the highest-profile player: “Johnny Hockey.”
Johnny Gaudreau cashed in on a career season by signing a $68.25 million, seven-year contract with Columbus in the Blue Jackets’ bid to return to prominence after losing their core of stars—including Artemi Panarin—in free agency two years ago.
Gaudreau’s decision to sign with Columbus came a day after turning down what an eight-year deal to re-sign with Calgary, where he spent his first nine NHL seasons. The Blue Jackets also signed defenseman Erik Gudbranson to a four-year, $16 million contract.
“Johnny Gaudreau is a superstar in the National Hockey League, and we couldn’t be happier to welcome him,” general manager Jarmo Kekalainen said. “He is an elite player with great character that makes the players around him better.”
The Chicago Blackhawks finally began adding talent by signing six players, including forwards Andreas Athanasiou and Max Domi to one-year, $3 million contracts. The Blackhawks are in a full rebuild after trading center Kirby Dach to Montreal and forward Alex DeBrincat to Ottawa and watching Kubalik leave for Detroit.
PRO BASEBALL
• TORONTO—The Toronto Blue Jays fired manager Charlie Montoyo on Wednesday and promoted bench coach John Schneider to interim manager for the remainder of the season.
General manager Ross Atkins made the move even with the Blue Jays at 46-42 this season. They held the AL’s final wild-card slot when the day began but were in fourth place in the AL East.
Triple-A manager Casey Candaele was named interim bench coach.
“I truly wanted this to work with Charlie and wasn’t able to make that happen,” general manager Ross Atkins said before the Blue Jays hosted Philadelphia. “I’m extremely disappointed in where we are. I think we’re better than how we’ve played.”
Toronto beat the Phillies 4-3 on Tuesday to snap a four-game losing streak.
• WASHINGTON—Mariners rookie Julio Rodríguez will compete in the All-Star Home Run Derby at Dodger Stadium next Monday.
Rodríguez will be the 14th rookie to particpate, and only two of those have won outright: Pete Alonso in 2019 and Aaron Judge in 2017. Alonso is the two-time defending champion and leads the eight-person field for this year’s Derby along with the Cardinals’ Albert Pujols, Phillies’ Kyle Schwarber and Nationals’ Juan Soto.
Rodríguez announced his entry on social media. The 21-year-old leads major league rookies with 15 home runs entering Wednesday and is third with a .477 slugging percentage. That’s after going homerless over his first 20 career games and recording his first career home run May 1.