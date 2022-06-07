KOHLER, Wis.—This time around Trey Oswald sealed the deal.
The Parkview High School senior led after the first round of the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association State Boys Division 3 Golf Championship a year ago.
A couple bogeys on the front nine at Trappers Turn Golf Club in Wisconsin Dells dropped him out of first and he had to rally on the back nine to finish in a tie for second place.
This year, you could say he handled success very well at the Blackhawk Run Meadows Course.
He shot a 3-over 75 on a rainy Monday to be first on the leaderboard and under much more favorable conditions Tuesday he matched that score for a 150 and a two-shot victory over Noah Kirsch of Lancaster and Reece Breitenbach of Kohler. Kirsch shot a 72 on Tuesday while Breitenbach shot a 76.
Rounding out the top five were Nick Buckman of Cambridge (77, 154) and Spencer Lynch of Saint Mary Catholic (78, 155).
Of the top five teams in Division 3, only fifth-place Lancaster turned in a better overall score on Tuesday. Kohler won the team title with a 643 score (321-322), followed by Cambridge at 648 (317-331), Mineral Point at 684 (339-345), Marathon at 709 (347-362) and Lancaster at 747 (380-367).
In the Division 1 tournament, Beloit Memorial individual qualifier Kai Wong improved on his opening round 85 and shot a 77 for day two and finished in a tie for 45th with a 162 score. He moved up from being in 63rd place to start the day.
Division 1 medalist honors went to Eau Claire Memorial’s Will Schlitz at 145 (76-69). He nosed out Mason Schmidtke of Sheboygan North who shot 73 both days for a 146. Appleton North’s Rasmus Madsen was third at 147 (79-68) and Notre Dame’s Ryan Darling and Kettle Moraine’s Mason Frohna and Alex Koenig tied for fourth at 148.
Schlitz led Eau Claire Memorial to the team title with a 608 score (310-298). Kettle Moraine was second at 611 (307-304), followed by Marquette at 618 (315-303) and Lakeland (304-321) and Sheboygan North (324-301) at 625. Middleton finished sixth at 629 and Madison Memorial was seventh at 639. Janesville Craig finished 10th at 661.
The Division 2 individual medalist was Winston Knobloch of Winneconne with a 147 (72-75), two shots better than Joe Volpentesta of Antigo (77-72). Rounding out the top five were Tyler Johnson of Berlin at 150 (74-76) and Trent Meyer of Northwestern (73-78) and Alwang Deang of Edgewood Sacred Heart 76-75), both at 151.
Roman Frodel was Edgerton’s top golfer in a tie for 19th place at 163 (82-81). Brodhead’s Nolan Oliver was 47th at 180 (89-91).
The Division 2 team title went to Edgewood Sacred Heart at 625 (311-314). Second-place Xavier was at 635 (316-319), followed by Winneconne at 645 (326-319), Berlin at 650 (321-320) and University of School of Milwaukee at 654 (324-330). Edgerton was sixth at 655 (328-327).