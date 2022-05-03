JANESVILLE—Trey Oswald carded a 1-under 35 to lead Parkview to second place in a Trailways South Conference Golf Tournament at Bass Creek Golf Club on Monday.

The Vikings finished with a 188 total, trailing only Madison Country Day with 157. Joe Schmeising (37) and James Rollins (38) led the winners.

Pardeeville finished third at 191, followed by Horicon (214).

Parkview’s other golfers were Toby Engle (46), Rusty Klitzman (53), Malachi Wendt (54) and Slater Valley (58).

BIG FOOT 216, EAST TROY 221: The Chiefs won a dual meet with the Trojans on Monday. Tyler Short shot a 43 and Patrick Covey had a 45 to lead Big Foot.

