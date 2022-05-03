Parkview's Trey Oswald shines in Trailways South golf By Daily News staff Jim Franz Author email May 3, 2022 May 3, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save JANESVILLE—Trey Oswald carded a 1-under 35 to lead Parkview to second place in a Trailways South Conference Golf Tournament at Bass Creek Golf Club on Monday.The Vikings finished with a 188 total, trailing only Madison Country Day with 157. Joe Schmeising (37) and James Rollins (38) led the winners.Pardeeville finished third at 191, followed by Horicon (214).Parkview’s other golfers were Toby Engle (46), Rusty Klitzman (53), Malachi Wendt (54) and Slater Valley (58).• BIG FOOT 216, EAST TROY 221: The Chiefs won a dual meet with the Trojans on Monday. Tyler Short shot a 43 and Patrick Covey had a 45 to lead Big Foot. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jim Franz Author email Follow Jim Franz Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Town of Beloit teen accused of repeated sexual assault of a child Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers Ventriloquist/comedian Jeff Dunham coming to Beloit Beloit Serta employees to move to Janesville in phases Janesville woman accused of ninth OWI offense Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime