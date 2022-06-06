KOHLER, Wis.—Playing a terrific opening round in the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association State Boys Golf Championship isn’t exactly new for Parkview’s Trey Oswald.
The Viking held a two-stroke lead in the Division 3 individual competition after the first day a year ago, carding an 18-hole score of 2-over-par 74 at Trappers Turn Golf Club in Wisconsin Dells.
After Monday’s first round, he finds himself right back on the top of the leaderboard, this time at Blackwolf Run Meadows Course.
Oswald shot a 3-over-par 75 during a rainy round. That gives him a one-shot lead over Kohler’s Reece Breitenbach and two over Cambridge’s Nick Buckman and Saint Mary Catholic’s Spencer Lynch.
Now Oswald will just try to avoid the bad breaks he experienced at the start of his second round in 2021. A particularly rough front nine saw him shoot a 45, but he regrouped and shot a 35 on the back. He finished with an 80, a cumulative 10-over, and a tie for second place.
In the Division 3 team competition, Cambridge leads with 317 strokes, followed by Kohler (321) and Mineral Point (339).
In the Division 1 competition, Beloit Memorial individual qualifier Kai Wong carded an 85 on the first day and is tied for 63rd place. A junior, Wong shot a 72 to qualify, competing at the Legend at Bergamont in the Oregon Sectional.
Alex Koenig of Kettle Moraine leads Division 1 golfers with a 70, followed by Jack Rubo of Lakeland (71) and Ryan Darling of Notre Dame (71). Lakeland leads the team standings with a 304, followed by Kettle Moraine (307), Eau Claire Memorial (310), Marquette and Middleton (315). Madison Memorial is next with a 317. Janesville Craig is in a ninth place tie at 333.
In Division 2, Brodhead individual qualifier Nolan Oliver is in a tie for 42nd place after an 89.
Edgewood Sacred Heart leads the Division 2 team standings with a 311, followed by Xavier (316) and Berlin (321). University School in Milwaukee is at 324, Winneconne at 326 and Edgerton at 328.
Winneconne’s Winston Knobloch is leading the Division 2 golfers with a 72 score, followed by Trent Meyer of Northwestern (73), Tyler Johnson of Berlin (74) and Alex Weiss of Edgewood Sacred Heart (74).
The event concludes with another 18 holes on Tuesday.