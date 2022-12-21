Parkview's stout defense dismantles Milwaukee Bay View 56-8 By Daily News staff Jimmy Oswald Author email Dec 21, 2022 Dec 21, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ORFORDVILLE, Wis.—The Parkview girls basketball team used a tough defense and racked up the buckets in a 56-8 dismantling of Milwaukee Bay View on Wednesday night.The Vikings’ defense was an impenetrable wall, only allowing one score in the first half, a 3-pointer by Zaniyah Cunningham, as the offense poured in 34 points by halftime.Senior Camilla Hauser scored a team-high eight points in the first half as Parkview saw consistency all over its roster, with seven different players putting up at least two points.The second half was much of the same as the Vikings’ stout defense only allowed a trey, once again by Cunningham, and a two-pointer.Junior Natalie Abey and sophomore Katie Klassy both scored six points in the second half as Parkview surged ahead for their second victory.Hauser, Abey and Klassy each scored 10 points while sophomore Abby Anderson put up eight.Parkview 56, Milw. Bay View 8MBV……………3 5—8Parkview……34 22—56MBV (fg ft-fta pts)—Kelly 1 0-0 2, Cunningham 2 0-0 6. Totals: 3 0-0 8.Parkview (fg ft-fta pts)—Stark 2 0-0 4, Anderson 4 0-0 8, Wiedmer 1 0-2 3, Bloedow 3 0-0 7, Valley 1 0-0 2, Hauser 5 0-0 10, Abey 5 0-0 10, Klassy 5 0-0 10, Meyers 1 0-0 2. Totals: 27 0-2 56.3-pointers: MBV 2 (Cunningham 2), Parkview 2 (Wiedmer, Bloedow). Fouled out: None. Total fouls: MBV 5, Parkview 8. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jimmy Oswald Author email Follow Jimmy Oswald Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Belvidere automobile assembly plant targeted for closure Janesville fatal fire victims identified Snow and frigid conditions set for Beloit, Janesville area for Christmas Beloit man accused of domestic violence, gun offense FBI offers reward for Beloit, Janesville robbery suspect Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime