ORFORDVILLE, Wis.—The Parkview girls basketball team used a tough defense and racked up the buckets in a 56-8 dismantling of Milwaukee Bay View on Wednesday night.

The Vikings’ defense was an impenetrable wall, only allowing one score in the first half, a 3-pointer by Zaniyah Cunningham, as the offense poured in 34 points by halftime.

