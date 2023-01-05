ORFORDVILLE, Wis.—Ask just about anyone involved in the Parkview wrestling program and they’ll say that the team is just like a family.
They don’t just mean that figuratively; the Vikings have three sets of brothers on the team along with another sibling duo on the coaching staff.
And it’s that deep familial bond that has helped Parkview have a great season on the mat so far.
“It’s the heart and drive every one of these young men have,” head coach Joel Steinmann said. “They’re pushing each other and fighting every day. They’re looking to improve every day. We’re a true family.”
Wesley and Wyatt Egan are one of those pairs of siblings, and Wesley doesn’t take getting to experience this sport with his brother for granted.
“I have been wrestling with my brother since I was like three,” he said. “And it’s just an honor to wrestle with him. He’s been the same weight as me my entire life, so he’s another practice partner I can work with on and off the mat.”
And the Egan brothers are making the family name proud with some stellar results from both wrestlers.
Sophomore 195-pounder Wesley is 12-1 so far this season, with a majority of his wins coming in dominant pins that happened in two minutes or less. He had two pins and a 6-2 decision of Fennimore’s Wyatt Miles to become a champion at the Mount Horeb Invitational.
“He’s got a lot of fight,” sophomore 113-pounder Slater Valley said. “He doesn’t give up. And when he does well, it makes him even better.”
“I’ve just been putting in the work at practice,” Wesley said. “I cut a little bit of weight from last year, so I have a little bit more speed. That’s been helping me.”
Senior 195-pounder Wyatt had a strong showing at Mount Horeb with two pins and a 10-4 decision to take second place, and Steinmann said the brothers bring out the best in each other.
“Well, you know how brothers are,” he said with a laugh. “You’re going to push each other, and you don’t want to be taken down by your brother, so you’re going to fight.”
Valley has continued to see mountains of success as a young wrestler. After receiving an honorable mention on the Beloit Daily News 2021-22 All-Area Team, he has started this season 15-2. He took second at both Darlington Warbird Invitational and at Mount Horeb. Both of his losses came to undefeated Aidan Gruenenfelder of Pecatonica/Argyle.
“He’s learning,” Steinmann said. “And he’s pushing himself. He’s getting rid of some of the slob. He has a heck of a partner in Blake (Finley). They’re getting each other in shape.”
Valley was quick to credit those around him for his success this season.
“It’s good coaching,” he said. “And good partners for up here on the wrestling deck (in practice). Good partnership.”
On a team full of elite wrestlers, junior 195-pounder Sam Schwengels is having the hottest start. He sits at an undefeated 15-0 record, finishing first at both Darlington and Mount Horeb. He has won five major decisions this season on top of a dominating seven pins.
“He’s an animal,” Wesley said. “He’s crazy, I don’t know how else to say it.”
Schwengels missed part of last season due to a concussion suffered during football season. After being unsure if he’d be able to participate, he came back strong halfway through the year, receiving an honorable mention on the BDN all-area team.
Steinmann said Schwengels went to Madison over the summer to improve himself in advanced wrestling.
“He’s just been pushing it,” he said. “He’s worked hard to get to this point. And it shows. He’s just an animal.”
A third place at Mount Horeb behind wrestling powerhouses Fennimore and Merrill was a great way for the Vikings to end 2022, and they now head into 2023 with their sights on something Parkview hasn’t done in quite some time: winning a conference title.
“I really hope we are conference champs this year,” Wesley said. “We haven’t done that in like 40 years. I hope we’ll just progress through the season like we have been.”