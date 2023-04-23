ORFORDVILLE, Wis.—Parkview’s girls finished first and the Vikings boys were second in the team standings for the eight-team Don Albright Invitational they hosted on Saturday.
The Vikings girls team totaled 160 points to easily outscore runnerup Johnson Creek with 103. Burlington Catholic Central was third with 74. Beloit’s Lincoln Academy was eighth with 23.
Kenosha St. Joseph won the boys title with 159 points, followed closely by Parkview with 154. Evansville was third with 72. Lincoln Academy had 13.
Parkview’s girls won the 4x200 relay with Athena Condon, Rosa Pimental, Sheri Montgomery and Laith Pautsch finishing in 2:15.43. The Vikings were second in both the 4x100 and 4x800 relays.
Individually, Parkview picked up wins by Saraha Boers-Augustine in the 200 (28.70), Paige Valley in the 800 (2:42.00), Willow Crecelius in the 100 hurdles (17.56)
Other top finishes included seconds by Camilla Hauser in the high jump, Laith Pautsch in the pole vault, Boers-Augustine in the long jump and Athena Condon in the triple jump as well as thirds by Tempy Pautch in the 3200, Crecelius in the 300 hurdles, Catie Treinen in the pole vault, Hauser in the long jump and Bella Kovac in the triple jump.
The Lincoln Academy’s top finish was a third by its 4x400 team of Laraina Lucero, Anahi Bello-Bello, Tashera Veal and Katie McKearn (5:49.25). Individually, Makyah Harris was fifth in the 100 and 200 and McKearn was fifth in the 400.
In the boys competition, Parkview collected firsts from Samuel Schwengels in the 400 (59.43), Ethan Diddens in the 3200 (12:26.72), Mike Williams in the discus (113-95), Greyson Cramer in the high jump (5-4) and the 4x200 relay team of Luc Cramer, Aidan Crain, Nathan Fiebig and Karson Redman (1:40.94).
The Vikings got seconds from Alan Diaz in the 1600, Redman in the long jump, Milo Jackson in the triple jump and both the 4x100 relay of Luc Cramer, Crain, Fiebig and Redman (48.39) and the 4x800 team of Cal Fox, Ethan Diddens, Diaz and Jackson (11:02.53).
Parkview also got thirds from Williams in the shot put, Crain in the pole vault, Luc Cramer in the long jump and Mike Sanders in the triple jump.