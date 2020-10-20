ALBANY, Wis.—Three Parkview cross country runners will be moving on to the WIAA Division 3 sectional meet.
Avery Crane finished second in Tuesday’s 12-team subsectional meet, held at Baertschi Farm in Albany, to lead the Vikings’ boys team to a third-place finish.
In the boys race, Crane’s time of 17:50 was second to Dodgeland’s Evan Finger’s 17:31. The Vikings’ next top finisher was Zander Wilson, who finished in 15th with a 19:39.
Parkview’s total of 83 points was 26 behind second-place Horicon. Albany won the meet with 45 points.
Also placing third was the Parkview girls team. Both Paige Valley and Augie Pautsch will move on to the sectional meet, which will take place Saturday at UW-Parkside in Kenosha.
Valley placed seventh in the race with a 22:42, while Pautsch was 15th with a 23:48. Dodgeland freshman Ava Raasch won the race with a 19:56, while Albany edged Dodgeland for the team title by a single point.