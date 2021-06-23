ORFORDVILLE— A pair of Parkview athletes will represent the Vikings at the WIAA Division 3 State Track and Field Meet this week in La Crosse.
One is trying to defend a title. The other is trying to make a name for himself.
Wheelchair athlete Isaac Morris is the two-time defending shot-put champion, and will also compete in the 100, 800 and 1600 on the track.
Junior Noah Flood-Elyafi is poised to make a leap at the podium while competing in the triple jump.
Morris, who won the event as both a freshman and a sophomore before last season was canceled due to COVID-19, will face some tough competition in his senior year.
“He’s definitely looking to go out with a bang,” Parkview coach Shane Suehring said. “He’s won the shot put twice in a row, but there is a kid from Columbus Catholic (Noah Eckelburg) who is throwing bombs. He threw a 26-10 this year, and Isaac’s best is a 26-3. So it’s going to be a battle. But he’s excited to go out there and compete. There has been only one meet this year where he’s competed against another male wheelchair athlete, and he’s ready for that competition.”
Morris finished third in the 100 in his sophomore season, and Suehring is hoping for a similar finish this year.
“My hope is that he can finish in the top three in all of his races,” Suehring said. “His times haven’t been where we’ve wanted so far, but we’ve made some tweaks to his racing chair that we think can make him more comfortable and stable, and those have him poised to really make some dramatic improvements on his times.”
Morris will compete on Friday, with the rest of the Division 3 competition held Thursday.
Flood-Elyafi continued to improve as the season wore on, finally finishing second at the sectional with a leap of 42-4 in the triple jump.
“Even though he hadn’t competed since he was a freshman, we knew he had the potential to have a strong season,” Suehring said. “We watched him play basketball, and he was dunking the ball with ease in practice. When we did our general skills testing, he was posting big numbers in the jumping categories, as impressive as anyone I’ve seen come through here.
“When the season started, he was really focused on the high jump, and he was really disappointed he didn’t make it to state in that one also. But he’s really improved in the triple as the year has gone on. It’s a very technical event, and his form and technique have really improved.”
Suehring said the event lends itself to experienced, stronger athletes.
“There aren’t a lot of freshmen that are good at triple jump,” Suehring said. “It takes a lot of pounding on your knees and ankles, and you need the strength there to withstand that. So you see improvement during the season based on technique improvement, but it’s also more of a year-to-year thing as athletes build strength. We think he has a chance to extend in his second phase, and if he does that, he can add another foot or two. Jumping 42 was not a fluke for him, and if he does that, he can end up on the podium. If he can improve on that second phase, he can move up on that podium pretty quick.
A stormy forecast could play into the strategy for both Thursday and Friday.
“We are definitely watching the weather close,” Suehring said. “Thursday looks like a wet, rainy day. Noah is supposed to go right away at 11 a.m., and be done by early afternoon. Well, that could change with the weather. He might not compete until 4 p.m., so we have to keep things like nutrition and hydration in mind. And on Friday with Isaac, that’s supposed to be a long day anyway. He’ll start throwing at 10:40, and his last event probably won’t start until four, and that’s without any weather delays. The atmosphere will still be good, even though there will be a few less people. I think we are all excited to just get back into a state meet environment.”