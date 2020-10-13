PALMYRA, Wis. — The Parkview cross country teams ended their regular season with a solid performance at the Trailways Conference meet, held Tuesday at Palmyra-Eagle High School.
Avery Crane was the Vikings' top finisher, placing sixth with a time of 18:26. Dodgeland's Evan Finger took home first place with a 17:35, seven seconds faster than Peyton Kane of Lourdes Academy.
Zander Wilson (19:31) placed 16th, while Cal Fox (21:06) placed 29th.
Palmyra-Eagle took home the team title with 42 points, while Valley Christian placed second with 71. Parkview was in third place with 83 points.
The Parkview girls also took home third place. Sophomore Paige Valley led the way with a ninth-place finish and a time of 22:53. Augie Pautsch was next with a time of 24:11 and an 11th-place finish, while Jennifer Ballmer was 12th with a 24:13.
Eva Raasch of Dodgeland took home the girls title with a time of 20:19, 32 seconds faster than Mary Husman of Lourdes Academy.
Dodgeland captured the team title, finishing with 37 points, while Lourdes Academy was next with 41 points.
Next up for the Vikings is a WIAA Division 3 regional meet, to be held Tuesday at Albany.