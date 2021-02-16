ORFORDVILLE—Connor Simonson poured in 40 points and Tyler Oswald added 33 as the host and fourth-seeded Parkview Vikings cruised to a 103-70 win over Iowa-Grant in a WIAA Division 4 regional victory.
Parkview will play at top-seeded, top-ranked and unbeaten Cuba City on Friday night.
Simonson scored 27 of his 40 in the second half, while Oswald had 18 of his 33 in the first. Simonson had four 3-pointers while Oswald contributed three treys. Noah Flood-Elyafi added 13 for the Vikings.
PARKVIEW 103, IOWA-GRANT 70
Iowa-Grant;21;49—70
Orfordville Parkview;45;58—103
IOWA-GRANT—Schmitz 1 1-4 3, Lundell 4 3-4 12, Laufenberg 2 0-2 4, Hill 12 1-1 32, Steffle 3 0-0 7, Zingg 0 1-2 1, Poopple 5 1-2 11. Totals: 27 7-15 70.
PARKVIEW—Tr. Oswald 2 2-4 6, Ty. Oswald 13 4-4 33, Simonson 17 2-2 40, Flood-Elyafi 5 3-3 13, Crane 1 0-0 3, Klitzman 3 0-0 6, Brown 1 0-0 2. Totals: 42 11-13 103.
3-point goals: IG 9 (Hill 7, Lundell, Steffle), P 8 (Simonson 4, Ty. Oswald 3, Crane). Total fouls: IG 11, P 14.
• MARSHALL 69, CLINTON 25: The Cougars finished their season winless after falling to Marshall Tuesday night.
Clinton trailed 43-10 at halftime. Marshall finished the contest with 11 3-pointers while Clinton failed to hit one.
The Cougars were led by senior Wade Mueller, who scored eight points and had several blocks to highlight a strong overall performance.
MARSHALL 69, CLINTON 25
- Clinton1015—25
- Marshall4326—69
CLINTON (fg ft-fta pts)—Mullooly 1 1-1 3; Pe. Bingham 1 0-0 2; C. Peterson 1 2-2 4; Mueller 3 2-4 8; Villanueva 2 0-0 4; Pi. Bingham 2 0-0 4. Totals 10 5-7 25.
MARSHALL—Siedschlag 1 1-4 4; Hellenbrand 0 1-2 1; Collins 2 0-2 6; Lutz 2 0-0 5; Frank 1 0-0 2; Ward 9 1-2 21; Hornby 1 1-2 4; Denniston 5 0-1 14; Grady 0 2-2 2; Eggers 1 0-0 2; Truschinski 4 0-0 8. Totals 26 6-19 69.
3-point goals: M 11 (Siedschlag 1, Collins 2, Lutz 1, Ward 2, Hornby 1, Denniston 4). Total fouls: C 12; M 9.
• BRODHEAD 68, CAMBRIDGE 54—The fourth-seeded and host Cardinals led by 12 at halftime, but Cambridge rallied to forge a 41-41 tie with under eight minutes remaining.
A pair of put-backs by Brady Malkow helped Brodhead pull away in the final minutes. His first put them up 54-48, and his second—off a missed free throw—made it 57-50 with 2:45 left.
Owen Leifker led the way for the Cardinals with 28 points, including 15 in the second half. Malkow finished with 11, while Cade Walker and Connor Green each had 10.
Jack Nikolay led Cambridge with 17, including 15 after halftime.
Brodhead will play top-seeded St. John’s Northwest Academies in a regional semifinal Friday night.
BRODHEAD 68, CAMBRIDGE 54
Cambridge;20;34—54
Brodhead;32;36—68
CAMBRIDGE—Nikolay 3 10-10 17, Heth 5 2-2 16, Horton 4 0-0 11, Stein 1 0-0 2, Buckman 0 4-6 4, Schroeder 1 0-0 2, Frey 0 2-2 2. Totals: 14 18-20 54.
BRODHEAD—Walker 3 2-2 10, Green 1 7-8 10, Engen 1 1-2 3, Leifker 10 5-7 28, Weeden 1 0-0 2, Anderson 0 1-2 1, Boegli 1 1-5 3, Malkow 4 2-4 11, Vondra 0 0-1 0. Totals: 21 19-31 68.
3-point goals: C 8 (Heth 4, Horton 3, Nikolay), B 7 (Leifker 3, Walkers 2, Green, Malkow). Total fouls: C 26, B 21. Fouled out—Nikolay, Tesdal (C).