ORFORDVILLE, Wis.—A pair of Parkview boys players landed on the first-team All-Trailways Conference as a result of terrific senior seasons, while one Parkview girl also made first-team.
Connor Simonson and Tyler Oswald both were honored on the league’s top boys squad, while Jenna Olin made first team for the girls.
Oswald was the Trailways Conference’s leading scorer at 22.5 points per game, while Simonson was fifth in the loop at 17 per contest.
Olin led the Vikings in scoring at 15.8 points per game.
Parkview’s girls also had two players earn honorable mention: senior Sidda Meyers and junior Cally Burrell.