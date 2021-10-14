ROCKFORD—Former Parkview High School basketball standout Kristi Strunz was inducted on Sunday into the Charles M. DeWild Athletic Hall of Fame at Rockford University.
The ceremony was held at Regents Hall on Sunday in conjunction with other homecoming events. Strunz was inducted with four others, bringing the Hall of Fame, established in 1980, to 57 members.
Stateline basketball fans remember Strunz as a high-scoring 5-foot-7 guard at Parkview who scored 1,112 career points. She was the Beloit Daily News All-Area Player of the Year in 2001-02 after averaging an area-best 21.5 points, including games of 35 against Turner and 33 against Clinton.
Strunz initially continued her basketball career at NCAA Division III Clarke College in Dubuque, Iowa, but after two outstanding seasons there transferred to Rockford. At Clarke, she was a two-time First Team All-Northern Illinois Iowa Conference (NIIC) selection and a two-time D3hoops.com Third Team All-Region selection.
She stayed in the NIIC, but joined Rockford in 2004-05 and had an amazing two-year career there. She led the Regents to consecutive NIIC Championships, NIIC Tournament titles and back-to-back NCAA D-III Tournament appearances for the first time in program history.
Rockford was 43-13 over those two seasons and had consecutive 20-win seasons for the first and only time in program history. The Regents also broke the single-season team records for points (1,943), rebounds (1,174) and blocks (117).
As a junior, Strunz was named First Team All-NIIC for a third time and was selected Second Team All-Region by D3hoops.com. Her senior year was terrific, too, as she scored a career-high 459 points on a career-best 50.7 percent shooting. She also grabbed 130 rebounds, dished out 69 assists and had 63 steals. She earned First Team All-NIIC and was named Player of the Year. She also earned Third Team All-Region.
As a Regent, she scored 843 points and had 272 rebounds, 160 assists and 133 steals. For her four years in college, she amassed 1,719 points, 575 rebounds, 353 assists and 273 steals.