ORFORDVILLE, Wis.—The Parkview girls basketball team’s search for offense continued Saturday afternoon in a 50-30 loss to visiting Cambria-Friesland.
The Vikings managed just 12 points in the second half as they fell to 0-2 on the season.
Cambria sprinted to a 34-18 lead at the break behind four three-pointers by Alyssa Raley.
Jenna Olin scored 10 points to lead the Vikings for the second straight game.
Parkview coach Chad Smith said the Cambria defense was troublesome for his inexperienced squad.
“Their activity on the defensive end really gave us difficulty, inside and out,” Smith said. “Our rebounding was inconsistent. We would do a great job getting extra chances on the offensive end, but then defensively we would give those opportunities right back to them. And they took advantage of those opportunities better than we did.”
Smith said his day-to-day approach hasn’t changed.
“Overall, we’re really focusing on trying to improve every day as individuals and as a team,” Smith said. “The girls have dedicated themselves to that. We’re taking it one day at a time, and making sure we’re not wasting learning opportunities. That’s how we’ll improve as the season goes on.”
The Vikings will play at Williams Bay Friday night.