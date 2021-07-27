ORFORDVILLE—It wasn’t love at first sight for Parkview sophomore Gehrig Grenawalt and trap shooting.
Grenawalt took advantage of some early “try it, you’ll like it” promotional days at the Beloit Gun Club. He liked aspects of shooting, but not necessarily trap.
“I would go and shoot all day,” Grenawalt said. “But I didn’t like the trap shooting, because I never hit anything. One of my buddies had clay targets, so he would practice and I eventually started hitting them, so that got me interested.”
The sport really took hold of him when he joined the fledgling Parkview trap shooting team.
“That’s when I really fell in love with it,” Grenawalt said. “Having a coach like Brad Clint has really helped me out. He works with the mental side a lot, telling me to just be relaxed and not dwell on any missed shots.”
He certainly took that advice late last month.
Grenawalt took first place at the Scholastic Trap Shooting Program (SCTP) competition, held on June 27 in Rome, WI.
At the competition, Grenawalt missed his second shot before hitting the next 98 in order to finish with 99, far exceeding his expectations.
“I went up there hoping to hit about 80, which would have been a good average,” Grenawalt said. “After I missed the first one, I wondered if this wasn’t going to be a great day. But then I just got in a zone and when I saw my final score, I was confident that I’d be near the top.”
His score qualified him to participate in the Nationals Competition, which was held in Marengo, Ohio last weekend. He earned a spot on the Nationals All-State team, and placed 28th of 427 trap shooters in his class, shooting 192/200.
Grenawalt’s teammate, senior Hunter Juhl, placed 64th after shooting 189/200, and earned a patch for shooting his first straight 25.
The Parkview program is in its fifth year, and has grown from seven students to 19. What started as a high school program has now extended into middle school.
Grenawalt is a third-generation trap shooter, and actually uses his grandfather’s 52-year old gun.
“It still works great,” he said. “I don’t see any reason to change it at this point.”
Grenawalt does have some long-term goals within the sport.
“I’d like to do well enough in the next few years to go to college and maybe even the Olympics with it,” Grenawalt said. “I’m not really sure on all that, but I’m just really enjoying all of it right now.”