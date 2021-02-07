CLINTON — Don Wendt considers his Parkview Vikings team just about playoff-ready.
Scott Gestrich hopes to have his Clinton program there at some point.
The Vikings took care of the host Cougars 56-41 Saturday afternoon for their second victory in a row.
The game followed the pattern of many Clinton games as they attempt to win their first game since December of 2018: Hang relatively close early, only to see a run by the opposing team put the game out of reach by early in the second half.
The Cougars were trailing by just four points at 22-18 before the Vikings went on their run, eventually taking a 39-22 lead at the break.
"We go through stretches where we are out there battling, hustling and trusting each other," Gestrich said. "Then it's like because of this streak we are on, if we get one bad roll or one bad bounce, it takes any chance of momentum away. Then a kid stops trusting his teammates and tries to make a play on his own. Everyone wants to end the streak so bad that they try to go one-on-one and do it by themselves, and we aren't that kind of team."
Gestrich said mindset isn't the only reason the team struggles to stay afloat during games.
"We don't have great depth, and we our conditioning could get better, too," Gestrich said. "So I can do all sorts of stuff, call timeout, whatever, but it doesn't register. In their minds, on the way over to the huddle, they are just thinking about the next bad thing that's going to happen."
Chase Peterson led the Cougars with 10 points.
The Vikings were led again by senior Tyler Oswald, who scored 20 points. His brother Trey Oswald added 10, while Connor Simonson had 15. The Vikings were able to cruise despite struggling to a 5-for-17 performance at the free throw line.
Wendt said he's pleased about where his team is as the playoffs approach.
"I think we're starting to come together," Wendt said. "We got the four spot in the playoffs, which means we get to host Iowa-Grant. We haven't played them in about four years, but we've got a great chance to get a win this year if we play the way we can."
Wendt said that he utilized Saturday's game to try out a few things.
"We worked on a couple of different defensive techniques, and we got to play a lot of different kids," Wendt said. "We're really trying to be disciplined in our back-side help. When we've played really good teams, that's been an area where we've really struggled. We wanted to pressure the ball as soon as they crossed half-court and we did a nice job with that."
Tyler Oswald said it was a productive Saturday for his squad.
"We really wanted to sharpen up before the playoffs," Oswald said. "I thought we did that. Our focus right now is our defense. We've played some games where we've given up a lot of points. We know we can score with just about anybody, so if we play defense the way we did today, we've got a chance to make a run."
• UP NEXT: The Vikings will play at Johnson Creek Tuesday, while Clinton plays at Whitewater Monday.
PARKVIEW 56, CLINTON 41
Parkview 39 17--56
Clinton 22 19--41
PARKVIEW: Crecelius 1 0-0 2, Trey Oswald 4 1-2 10, Tyler Oswald 7 1-4 20, Simonson 6 2-5 15, Crane 2 0-0 6, Vogt 0 0-2 0, Kitzman 0 1-2 1, Landis 1 0-0 2. Totals: 21 5-17 56.
CLINTON: Mullooly 2 0-6 4, Peterson 0 2-3 2, Peyt Bingham 3 0-0 7, Phillips 0 0-2 0, Feggestad 0 0-1 0, Chase Peterson 5 0-0 10, Mueller 1 1-2 4, Villanueva 2 0-1 4, Klein 1 0-2 2, Peircen Bingham 2 4-6 8. Totals: 16 7-23 41.
3-pointers: Clinton 2 (Mueller, Peyt Bingham), Parkview 7 (Trey Oswald, Tyler Oswald 3, Simonson, Crane 2).