ORFORDVILLE, Wis.—The Parkview cross country team is set to make its 2020 debut Thursday in Palmyra after a summer of wondering if they would have a season at all.
The Vikings respective squads were led by underclassmen a year ago. Zander Wilson placed 17th in the WIAA Division 3 sectional meet with a time of 18:06 as a sophomore.
Wilson is joined by seniors Avery Crane and Ben Jackson, as three of the top four Viking runners return for the 2020 campaign.
Crane, a three-sport athlete who was unable to compete in track in the spring because of the COVID-19 pandemic, said he’s looking forward to simply competing.
“It’s been great to get out here with teammates and work towards a goal,” Crane said. “After being in lockdown, then with track canceled, we know that we are some of the lucky few that very compete, and our whole team is very grateful. Even within our own school, there are kids not doing football in the fall. Half of the kids that normally compete are empty-handed. Then you look at some of the teams we are used to racing against, and they aren’t able to. I think because of that, we’re looking at this as being a very special season.”
Crane said the team has done a good job of staying in shape for the most part.
“Personally, I decided to keep running over the summer,” Crane said. “But there were times when I did wonder if I was doing it for nothing. But I just thought that if we are having a season, I want to be the one that’s the most prepared. And on our team, there’s definitely both sides of the story. Some people didn’t do much, and didn’t expect to have a season, and now they are having to run all these miles in practice.”
Crane said goal-setting has been a challenge.
“For conference, we don’t know how it’s going to go,” Crane said. “By the time that meet is scheduled, who knows what’s going to be happening. So instead, we are going day-by-day and just try to Improve everyday, personally and as a team. Once the time comes around where we know a little more, then we can be a little more specific.”
Crane is looking forward to Thursday’s meet more than usual.
“I’m so excited for it,” Crane said. “It doesn’t even matter how good or bad I do, or the team does. I’m just excited to be out there. It’s been so long since we’ve had the chance to compete.”
On the girls side, the Vikings had a trying season, with just one runner breaking the 24-minute mark at the sectional meet.
The good news is the top runner, Paige Valley, was just a freshman when she ran a 21:52 to record a top-25 finish at the sectional meet.
“I feel like we are going to be stronger this year,” Suehring said. “Our two seniors look better than they ever have, and hopefully Jenna Olin and some underclassmen can make us a stronger team.”