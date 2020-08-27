PALMYRA, Wis.—Parkview’s Avery Crane got his senior season off to a solid start with an eighth-place finish at Thursday’s Palmrya-Eagle Invitational.
Crane’s Vikings placed fifth in the seven-team invite with a time of 19:43 in the sweltering heat. Ben Jackson was the next Parkview runner in line with a 23:07 and 24th-place finish.
The Big Foot boys placed seventh, with Gus Foster’s time of 21:31 placing 19th.
On the girls side, Parkview placed sixth, while Big Foot did not have enough runners to qualify as a team.
The Vikings were led by sophomore Paige Valley, who ran a 26:57 and placed 21st. Jenna Olin was next with a 27:17, goof for 23rd place.
Big Foot’s top female finisher was Sydney Lueck, who placed 45th.