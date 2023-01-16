WESTON, Wis.—The Parkview/Albany wrestling team came out of the Ithaca-Weston Invitational with a first-place finish after a dominating weekend from several wrestlers.
The Vikings took first place out of 13 teams with 199 points, edging out Wisconsin Dells and Middleton.
Three different wrestlers were at the top of the podium at the end of the weekend as Danny Finley (120 pounds), Wyatt Egan (195), and Wes Egan (220) all taking first place.
Finley won a 14-3 major decision over Jacob Roden of Holmen, and had three pins, including over Marty Platt of the Wisconsin Dells in 3:12 for first place.
Wyatt pinned Caleb Birkrem of Ithaca-Weston in 2:42 to win the 195-pounder division while his brother Wes worked his way to a 8-5 decision win over Marshell Self of Ithaca-Weston in the first-place round.
145-pounder Evan Suer and 182-pounder Sam Schwengels both fell in the first-place rounds but took a strong second-place. Ian Suer (138) and Nico Zamara (152) placed fourth.
Clinton brought eight wrestlers to the Invite and took 10th with 83 points.
106-pounder Braydyn Collins and 285-pounder Van Jensen each had a strong third-place finish while Logan Hendricks (145), DJ Vernon (170) and Kameron Christiansen (182) all took fifth place.
• RVC DUALS: Clinton and Beloit Turner both came away with great results as the Rock Valley Conference held its duals meet at Evansville High School on Friday.
The Trojans had a dominant 60-16 over East Troy. 160-pounder Carlos Ramirez made quick work of Austin Lysaght with a 0:22 pin while Brayden Ward (120) got his pin in :53. Kooper Huffman (182), Hunter Griinke (195), Sydney Andrews (126), Justin Teague (138), Brody Berg (145) and Elijah Simplot (285) each added pin wins for Turner.
The Trojans then had to fight tooth and nail to get a close 37-36 win over Edgerton. Ward posted another quick pin, taking out Logan Hammer in 1:02. Zack Ries (132), Teague, Berg and Griinke each got a pin while Ramirez’s 12-6 major decision helped tip the Crimson Tide.
The Cougars had a 51-25 win over Brodhead/Juda, a 53-21 win over Jefferson and finished with a 40-31 win over Edgerton. DJ and D’Angelo Vernon both swept all three matches with three pins while Jensen went 3-0 with two pins and a 7-4 decision.
Brodhead/Juda fell 54-30 to Whitewater in addition to its loss against Clinton. CJ Steuley (195) went 2-0 a pin and a 12-0 major decision while Joe Lohmar (138) went 2-0 with two pins. Marcus McIntyre had a pin against Whitewater and won via forfeit against Clinton.
Big Foot/Williams Bay was swept with losses to Evansville (69-9), Jefferson (57-22) and Whitewater (63-16). Chase Rodriguez (120) went 3-0 with a 13-2 major decision over Whitewater, 14-6 MD over Jefferson and a pin against Evansville. Ben Lavariega also went 3-0 with two pins and a 9-2 decision.
• MUSKEGO INVITE: The Beloit Turner girl wrestlers took fourth out of 33 teams at the Muskego Girls Invite on Saturday. D Terrell led the way with a fourth-place finish while Mady Lucero and Haleigh Winke took fifth. Andrews took sixth place, Emily Wyas finished ninth and Bailynn Dunham was 11th.