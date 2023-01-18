Parkview/Albany wrestlers take down Dodgeland 68-6 DAILY NEWS STAFF Jimmy Oswald Author email Jan 18, 2023 Jan 18, 2023 Updated 23 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save DODGELAND, Wis.—The Parkview/Albany continued its dominant season with a 68-6 thumping of Dodgeland Tuesday night.The Suer brothers each provided a strong performance as 138-pounder Ian pinned John Reiter in 2:33 while Evan (145) beat Joey Statz with a 16-1 technical fall.Sean Morales (170) had a quick 28 second pin of Robert Link while Wyatt Egan (195) took down John Zenk with a pin in 3:08. Jean-Luc Cramer (152) won a 13-7 decision over Anton Mikolanis.The brotherly success continued as Blake and Danny Finley each took home a win. Blake (113) defeated Kloi Sweeney with a 1:37 pin while Danny (126) had a 4:55 pin over Jaden Harris.GIRLS HOOPS: BELOIT TURNER 46, NORTH BOONE 32: The Trojans outscored the Vikings 24-11 in the second half Tuesday night in Poplar Grove.Jayla Hodges and Jaydin Pozzani each scored nine points to lead the winners. The Vikings were led by Sydney Goodman and Abigael Haacker with nine points apiece.TURNER 46, N. BOONE 32Turner…...22 24 — 46N. Boone..21 11 — 32BELOIT TURNER (fg ft-fta pts) — Murphy 0 2-2 2, Segerstrom 2 3-3 7, Combs 2 0-0 4, Fernandez 2 3-4 8, Kramer 0 1-2 1, Pozzani 3 0-0 9, Babilius 2 0-0 6, Hodges 3 3-4 9. Totals: 14 12-15 46.NORTH BOONE (fg ft-fta pts) — Goodman 3 1-2 9, Haacker 3 2-2 9, Lipinsky 0 2-2 2, Turley 1 2-4 4, McCartney 3 1-2 7, Ovalle 0 1-2 1. Totals: 10 9-14 32.3-pointers: BT 6 (Pozzani 3, Babilius 2, Fernandez), NB 3 (Goodman 2, Haacker). Fouled out: none. Total fouls: Turner 15, N. Boone 9. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jimmy Oswald Author email Follow Jimmy Oswald Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now The Mouse Tavern & Restaurant in Beloit celebrates 90 years American Aluminum Extrusion in Roscoe under one owner now Three finalists for the Beloit city manager position met with community Beloit 200 proposed a rough draft to bring workforce housing to the west side Snow sculpting competitions in Rockford and Rockton, Illinois and Lake Geneva Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime