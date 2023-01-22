MONROE, Wis.—The Parkview/Albany wrestling team placed two champions in a strong second-place performance at the Monroe Invite on Saturday.
The Vikings' 120-pounder, Danny Finley (29-5), won a 14-11 decision over Whitewater’s Jarvis Porcaro to face Janesville Parker’s Nathaniel Peters in the first-place match. Finley won a 7-5 decision to take first.
Wes Egan (220) reached the championship round after a 4-3 decision. He was dominant in the first-place match, pinning Parker’s Jackson Kent in 53 seconds.
The Suer brothers both took second as Ian (132) won two decisions before losing a 9-4 decision in the championship to Parker’s Shawn Sobczak. Evan (138) had two pins before also being on the wrong end of a 9-4 decision in the championship match at the hands of Belmont/Platteville’s Mason Oellerich.
Wyatt Egan (195) had two pins before being pinned by Parker’s Carter Wesley in the championship.
Slater Valley (106) took third after going 3-1 with three pins while Sam Schwengels (182) also placed third after winning three matches via pins.
Clinton took second places. Cody Sullivan (152) had two pins on his way to the first-place match against Whitewater’s Sebastian Cuellar. After a hard fought 4:34, Sullivan came away with the win via pin.
Braydyn Collins (106) placed second with a 10-5 and 7-3 decision win on the way to a 12-1 major decision lost against Monroe’s Owen Voegeli.
Owen Harwick (126) and DJ Vernon (170) both placed third for the Cougars. Harwick went 3-1 with two pins and a 7-0 decision. Vernon went 3-1 with two pins and a 16-8 major decision.
Beloit Memorial placed eighth and had two wrestlers earn seconds. Miguel Martinez (113) won an 11-0 major decision over Whitewater’s Jason Villegas before being pinned by Monroe's Garrett Minder in the first-place round. Owen West (126) had two pins on his way to the championship where he lost an 8-5 decision to Belmont/Platteville’s Dylan Weigel.
• GIRLS WRESTLING: THE CRAIG BELCHER INVITE: Beloit Turner's girls took a strong second among a stout lineup of 17 teams in Milwaukee on Saturday.
Sydney Andrews and D Terrell both took home championships in their division. Haleigh Winke finished second, and Emily Wyss and Bailynn Dunham both placed third. Mady Lucero tacked on a sixth.
• WISCONSIN CHALLENGE SERIES FINAL: Brody Berg had a strong showing in Wausau on Saturday, going 4-1 to become the consolation champion in the 138-pound division.
Zach Potter, Ethan Schreck and Elijah Simplot also both wrestled for Turner at what is also known as the JV State Tournament.
• BURLINGTON DEMON INVITATIONAL: Big Foot/Williams Bay took sixth out of eight teams Friday night.
Chase Rodriguez (120) snatched second place. He pinned Burlington’s Landon Jacobs and had a 10-3 decision win before being defeated in a 9-4 decision in round three.