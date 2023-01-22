MONROE, Wis.—The Parkview/Albany wrestling team placed two champions in a strong second-place performance at the Monroe Invite on Saturday.

The Vikings' 120-pounder, Danny Finley (29-5), won a 14-11 decision over Whitewater’s Jarvis Porcaro to face Janesville Parker’s Nathaniel Peters in the first-place match. Finley won a 7-5 decision to take first. 

Recommended for you