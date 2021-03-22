ORFORDVILLE, Wis.—Wins have been hard to come by for Parkview’s football program.
The Vikings have averaged one win a season for the past six years and are coming off a 2019 campaign that ended with an 0-6 Trailways Large Conference record. The only win of the season came in Week 9 against Living Word Lutheran.
Parkview/Albany opens its six-game nonconference-only alternate fall season Friday at Poynette. The Vikings’ final four games of the season are at home, including the final game of the season against former Rock Valley rival and Highway 11 neighbor Brodhead/Juda.
Parkview coach Bob Meyers said despite some COVID-19 concerns early on within his program, the Vikings should put a competitive product on the field.
“The spring season has been a challenge for us thus far,” Meyers said. “We have had some kids out due to COVID close contact rules, plus the weather issues have made things difficult on us to start the season.
“While these are new challenges, they’re challenges that everyone will face this spring. We are all just looking forward to our first game on the 26th.”
The offensive backfield will be a strong point for the team. Senior tailback Korben Brown returns after leading the way in rushing and touchdowns in 2019. Brown was a two-time state wrestling qualifier that Meyers expects to be a “disruptive force” on both sides of the ball.
Meyers also expects Charlie Vogt and Jericho Schwartzlow to share carries in the backfield.
Parkview must find a way to put more points on the board. Taking away the 60 points the team scored in its win over Living Word Lutheran, the Vikings averaged only 11 points in six conference games.
Luke Schwengels anchors the offensive line. The senior, also a state wrestling qualifier this past season, was a first-team all-Trailways Large selection in 2019. Senior Gage Everson is also back on the offensive line after being named second-team all-conference in 2019.
Defensively, the Vikings allowed 34 points a game in 2019.
Schwengels is back at linebacker after leading the team in tackles in 2019, while Everson leads the defensive line.
Brown starts at nose guard, with Vogt and Schwartzlow penciled in at safety and cornerback, respectively.
A total of 34 are out for football, which gives Meyers some much-needed depth at certain positions.